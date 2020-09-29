IPL 2020: 'The good news is that RCB could score more than 200 runs without Virat Kohli's contribution' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has mentioned that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be delighted to have put up a substantial score on the board without any significant contribution from Virat Kohli.

He made this observation while reviewing the Bangalore-based franchise's IPL 2020 win against the Mumbai Indians via a Super Over in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by praising the mature knock played by Devdutt Padikkal, who displayed multiple facets of his game.

"Starting with the RCB batting, Devdutt Padikkal is India's future. He has been absolutely outstanding. He first played second fiddle to Aaron Finch and then when Virat Kohli came I felt that he should not throw away his wicket as Virat was not batting that fluently."

While terming Virat Kohli's form a slight concern for RCB, Aakash Chopra observed that the franchise would be delighted to have put up a huge score without a telling contribution from their captain.

"That is a concern but it is a good news as well because if RCB could score more than 200 runs without Virat Kohli's contribution, what will they do when he gets his form. I shudder to think what will happen, their batting will become terrific."

He also appreciated the smashing knocks played by AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube, with even Jasprit Bumrah taken to the cleaners.

"After that, AB de Villiers was amazing and Dube came and hit a lot. They reached beyond 200 and hit Bumrah a lot."

Man of the Match : RCB v MI : AB de Villiers



Captain Kohli heaps praise on the genius that is @ABdeVilliers17 after another brilliant performance against the Mumbai Indians last night. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/hAuV1IXJBL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 29, 2020

While talking about the Mumbai Indians run-chase, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led team seemed to be out of the contest after having lost three early wickets.

"We thought 200 cannot be chased, considering the start Mumbai Indians had. They lost Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock one after the other and we thought the match was over."

The former KKR player observed that the Mumbai-based franchise almost replicated Rahul Tewatia's unbelievable performance from the previous match, with blazing knocks played by Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard.

"But then Mumbai Indians did a Tewatia as they turned around a lost match. What a knock Ishan Kishan played. Kieron Pollard was absolutely sensational."

He added that RCB walked away with the match as the Mumbai Indians were restricted to just 7 runs in the Super Over.

"But in the Super Over, they could manage only 7 runs which was not defendable. Bumrah bowled well but RCB got the 2 points."

Aakash Chopra on the young Indian talents that shone in the RCB vs MI clash

Ishan Kishan almost took the match away from RCB

Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about the young Indian talents who displayed their prowess in the RCB vs MI clash.

"Devdutt Padikkal is looking very good to me. Washington Sundar - more than 400 runs were scored in the match and he conceded 12 runs off his 4 overs and also dismissed Rohit Sharma. Shivam Dube smashed 27 runs off 10 balls, the sixes he hits reminds us a little bit of Yuvraj Singh. Rahul Chahar also bowled well."

He highlighted that the best knock of the match was played by Ishan Kishan, who even took apart the three best bowlers in the RCB attack.

"The best knock of the match was from Ishan Kishan because of the manner in which he played. He was playing his first match and started slowly but after that the way he started hitting, the sixes he hit of Navdeep Saini, Udana and Chahal - he was absolutely sensational."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Ishan Kishan put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian team along with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

"Mumbai Indians came so close because of one guy. He is saying that he should get an opportunity for India as well. He is saying that he needs to be in the India hopefuls list along with Pant and Samson."

Ishan Kishan was extremely unfortunate to miss out on his maiden IPL century, having been dismissed for 99 runs while going for a big shot in an attempt to close out the match. His swashbuckling knock also went in vain as RCB walked away with the two points, courtesy their win in the Super Over.