IPL 2020: 'There are a few problems in the Delhi Capitals camp' - Aakash Chopra previews clash against the Rajasthan Royals

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the injury concerns in the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp have impacted the balance of the side.

He made this observation while previewing the IPL 2020 clash between the Shreyas Iyer-led team and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out the various injury issues in the Delhi Capitals squad. Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the tournament, and Rishabh Pant has also been sidelined for a few games at least.

"There are a few problems in the Delhi Capitals camp because Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the tournament, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out for the tournament, Rishabh Pant ruled out for at least a week."

The renowned commentator mentioned that the Delhi Capitals will have to address these concerns before the situation turns bad for them.

"That means that changes are there and the direction of the wind is changing and they will have to wrest the slide. Because Rahane comes for Pant and Alex Carey for Hetmyer and the balance which was looking very good for them has all gone haywire."

He hoped that all the available batsmen - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis - will rise to the occasion and deliver the goods for the Delhi Capitals.

"The players that they have will have to come to the fore, Rahane will have to play a big innings, Dhawan will have to show a bit more promise, he will have to bat in a more attacking fashion."

"Prithvi Shaw anyway bats in one fashion, Shreyas Iyer will have to score runs and they might send Marcus Stoinis to bat up the order. They will have to show the intent that was slightly missing in the previous match."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to look forward to in the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals encounter

Jofra Archer will be the biggest threat to the Delhi Capitals batsmen

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Jofra Archer and Prithvi Shaw as the player battle to look forward to in the clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

"Jofra vs Prithvi Shaw is the player battle to watch out for. One a 6-foot bowler and the other a short batsman but he is an amazing player."

The former KKR player observed that Shaw might be targeted with bouncers by Archer, due to the Delhi Capitals opener's propensity to go after the short-pitched stuff.

"It is a big ground and bouncers will be bowled because Shaw likes to lay the bat on the bouncers but will he be able to hit sixes on such a big ground, I don't know and if Jofra pitches the ball up, Shaw will hit him straight down the ground."

The 43-year-old mentioned that it is likely to a riveting contest between the two while acknowledging that the Rajasthan Royals speedster might have a slight edge.

Advertisement

"So it will be a very good contest even though I feel Jofra Archer has a slight upper hand in this battle because he might find success against Prithvi Shaw with a barrage of bouncers and two fielders in the deep."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Rajasthan Royals as the likely winners in their clash against the Delhi Capitals tonight.

"I am going with Rajasthan to make this IPL 2020 a bit more exciting."

A win for the Delhi Capitals in today's encounter will help them leapfrog the Mumbai Indians and move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table. A positive result for the Rajasthan Royals, on the contrary, would take them level on points with the Kolkata Knight Riders, who currently occupy the final playoff spot at the moment.