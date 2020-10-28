Delhi Capitals slumped to their third consecutive loss in IPL 2020 conceding to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Although these losses mean that Delhi Capitals now stand third on the points table, skipper Shreyas Iyer has stated that these setbacks will not affect their confidence.

Iyer is of the opinion that Delhi Capitals lost the game when SRH scored over 70 runs during their powerplay overs, thanks to some brilliant batting from Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner.

Although Delhi Capitals were comprehensively beaten, Iyer is of the opinion that they still need to be positive and have a strong mindset.

"We lost the game in the powerplay itself. Getting 70 runs in the first six overs was really commendable and the way they went after our bowlers was amazing. We need to have that strong and positive mindset. These losses are not going to put us down. As a team, we have been doing amazing throughout so these few matches shouldn't get into our heads," Shreyas Iyer said after the game.

Any team can surprise anyone in the tournament: Shreyas Iyer, DC

SRH despite being in the bottom half of the table were comfortably able to beat the Delhi Capitals by 88 runs

SRH are in the bottom half of the table and Delhi Capitals were placed second before their clash.

However, this comprehensive loss has once again made it clear as to why IPL is such an unpredictable tournament. Iyer believes that any team on any given day has the potential to beat other teams.

Delhi Capitals now have two games remaining and both are against the current top two teams -- Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Advertisement

Iyer took courage in the fact that DC had beaten RCB earlier in the tournament. He is looking forward to the game against MI and is hopeful that Delhi Capitals will be able to learn their lessons and put up a good performance.

"Any team can surprise anyone in this tournament, all teams are pretty much equal and you can't underestimate anyone especially at the business end. We'll stay positive, we'll have a strong mindset," Shreyas Iyer said.

"Going forward, Mumbai Indians and RCB they are good teams but we have beaten RCB once and we still gotta win against Mumbai . It's going to be a good competition against them and really looking forward for a great win in the next one," he further added.

Delhi Capitals will play their next game against MI at Dubai on 31st October and given the race for a top two finish, this will be a very crucial encounter for both the teams.