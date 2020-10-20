IPL 2020: This season we weren't really there, says MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni accepted after their defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals that they were just not competitive enough at IPL 2020 so far. CSK have now lost 7 out of their 10 games and are virtually out of the race of making it to the playoffs.

MS Dhoni also pointed out that there were no youngsters in the squad who stood up in the absence of experienced players like Suresh Raina and pushed for a playing XI spot. However, he now believes that there will be an ample amount of chances for the youngsters to express themselves and try and make an impact.

"Fair enough, this season we weren't really there. Also there were few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them. But what this result has done is give those youngsters whatever is left in our league stages. They will get a chance and have no real pressure on them so they can go out and express themselves," MS Dhoni said after the game.

Our spinners did not get the same bite the RR spinners got: MS Dhoni

Jos Buttler played a brilliant knock of 70 as RR beat CSK by 7 wickets with more than 2 overs to spare

MS Dhoni is of the opinion that the CSK spinners were not able to grip the ball as well as the RR ones did in the first innings. The RR bowlers were right on the money as CSK could only score 125-5 in their 20 overs. In reply, Jos Buttler played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 70 as RR won the game by 7 wickets with more than 2 overs to spare.

"There was a bit for the fast bowlers. The reason I brought on Jadeja was to see how much it's stopping. But it didn't stop much like in the first innings. Then the option was to go with the seamers and then bring on the spinners when the ball got older. In the second innings I think it got better because our spinners didn't get the same bite," MS Dhoni said.

CSK will now play their next game against the Mumbai Indians on 23rd October at Sharjah. Having beaten MI earlier in the tournament, CSK will be hopeful of coming up with the goods once again on Thursday.