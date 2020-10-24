Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni stated that things have not gone as expected this season.

The loss against the Mumbai Indians summed up their performance this season. In their recent match, CSK could score just 114 runs in 20 overs, this made it easier for MI to chase down the total with all 10 wickets in hand.

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Dhoni stated that the players are extremely disappointed with the way their season has progressed till date. He is of the opinion that the players are trying their best and that they will have to perform with their heads held high in the remaining games.

"Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn't been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets it hardly matters. All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn't always go your way," MS Dhoni said after the game.

We need to have a clear picture for next year: MS Dhoni

CSK got thumped by 10 wickets at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians which ended their playoffs hopes

A lot is being spoken about the current state of the CSK squad and how they will need to improve their gameafter having an appalling IPL 2020 season.

Dhoni believes that the franchise will have to plan properly and identify the specific areas that the players need to improve on, so that they can perform better in the future.

He also stated that a lot would depend on the conditions in which they play the IPL 2021 season. It will be interesting to see how CSK rebuild themselves from this point on.

Advertisement

"We need to have a clear picture for the next year. The kind of auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure," MS Dhoni said.

CSK, lead by skipper MS Dhoni, will now play their next match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 25th October 2020 at Dubai and will be looking to play for pride and give their loyal fans a reason to cheer.