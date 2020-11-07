IPL 2020: 'To be honest, I didn't feel that the Sunrisers Hyderabad had the potential' - Aakash Chopra lauds Warner's side for making it to Qualifier 2

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that he did not expect the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to make it this far in IPL 2020. He lauded the efforts of the team, who have made it through to Qualifier 2 after going on an admirable winning run.

Chorpra made this observation while reviewing the David Warner-led side's win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by admitting that he never thought the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be one of the contenders for the IPL 2020 title, considering that the team is overly dependent on its top order and a couple of bowlers.

"To be very honest, I didn't feel that the Sunrisers Hyderabad had the potential. I had felt that it was an okay team, that they are dependent on the top two or three in the batting and in the bowling they had Rashid and Bhuvi but no one else."

The renowned commentator pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad have punched above their weight and gelled well as a unit to defeat some of the more fancied teams in the tournament.

"But it is cricket, whoever plays well proves everyone wrong. And I admit I was not feeling that Hyderabad will reach this far and play in this fashion but they have done that. They have won their fourth consecutive match and have defeated RCB twice in their last four matches. They are a team which is a sum of all parts."

He added that the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not let the injury-induced absence of Wriddhiman Saha hamper them.

"It felt like the Sunrisers Hyderabad will get stuck in the absence of Saha but that was not the case. They were clinical, they work with such precision. They were outstanding in their bowling."

Aakash Chopra observed that it was an all-round bowling effort by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Holder took the early wickets with the bounce he was getting. Shahbaz Nadeem bowled very well and no one is able to hit Rashid Khan. They have been phenomenal."

Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad run-chase, the former KKR player credited Kane Williamson and Jason Holder for leading them to a win after they were in a spot of bother.

"They stumbled a little in their batting but Kane Williamson was there and Jason Holder was there with him, who has taken the onus of finishing the match with the bat. He had hit the winning shot in the last match and this match as well."

Aakash Chopra on the game-changer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in yesterday's encounter

Jason Holder delivered an all-round performance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Jason Holder as the game-changer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in yesterday's encounter.

"I am going with gentle giant Holder. He has been a very good acquisition. He was included after Mitchell Marsh had got injured."

The 43-year-old pointed out that the lanky pacer made the best use of his height to derive extra bounce from the pitch and cause difficulties for the batsmen.

"He gets extra bounce in his bowling and troubles the batsmen by pitching the ball in the right areas and picks wickets. He is not that fast but that pace is not required as he bowls from really high."

Aakash Chopra signed off by lauding Jason Holder for remaining calm in the run-chase and steering the Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory.

"He has the temperament to finish the game with the bat. He has the experience and has been outstanding."

Jason Holder was the standout performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in yesterday's encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He first accounted for three RCB batsmen, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, and then saw the team home with an unbroken 65-run partnership with Williamson.