IPL 2020: Tom Moody selects his best XI; no place for CSK players

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody ignored all the Chennai Super Kings players while picking his best XI of IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will cross paths in the summit clash on Tuesday. Moody named five players from the two teams in his XI.

The former Australian cricketer went for Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as his team's opening batsmen. Both batsmen have amassed 600+ runs in IPL 2020, with Dhawan trailing Rahul by 67 runs on the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Uncapped Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav was at number three in Tom Moody's best XI. The three-time IPL champion has scored 461 runs in 15 matches this season. AB de Villiers backed him up at number four, while upcoming star Ishan Kishan also found a place in the middle order.

Another uncapped player who featured in Moody's best IPL 2020 XI was Rahul Tewatia. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was one of the breakout stars of the competition. He scored 255 runs and picked up ten wickets in 14 matches. Afghan player Rashid Khan and this year's MVP contender Jofra Archer completed the all-rounders' section.

The fast bowling unit comprised the two best bowlers of IPL 2020 - Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada. The two right-arm quicks have 56 wickets between themselves this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore led the spin attack of Moody's XI. The Haryana-based bowler took 21 wickets in 15 matches of IPL 2020 - the most by any spin bowler.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals), KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab), Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians), AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals), Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals), Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)