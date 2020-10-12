IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as AB de Villiers masterclass helps RCB thrash KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs in Match 28 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

After Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch ensured that RCB didn't lose any wickets in the powerplay even if they didn't get off to the most electric of starts. The former rotated strike effectively and found the boundary on occasions, while the Australian struggled with his timing and was handed a reprieve early on.

After Padikkal's dismissal in the 8th over, the scoring rate dipped as both the RCB captain and Finch didn't look to comfortable on a pitch that was significantly more favourable for the bowlers than past games at this venue. Prasidh Krishna castled Finch in the 13th over, bringing AB de Villiers to the crease.

The South African took a few balls to get used to the pace of the wicket, but once he did, there was no stopping him. De Villiers hit 5 fours and 6 sixes in a 33-ball 73, taking RCB to an above-par total of 194/2. Only Varun Chakravarthy was saved from punishment, with the mystery spinner going for just 25 runs in his 4 overs.

The KKR chase never got going, with only Shubman Gill (34) entering double figures among the top 5. Andre Russell was the 2-time IPL champions' final hope, but the West Indian's indifferent form in this year's tournament continued as he managed just 16 runs. RCB's spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar - were excellent as they choked the KKR lineup in the middle overs.

RCB have now won 5 of their 7 IPL 2020 games, while KKR have managed one less victory.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR

Russell



Expectation against RCB Reality pic.twitter.com/gytKaU3Krp — G.Ѳ.А.T (@iParth_) October 12, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kohli-ABD become the first pair to share 10 century partnerships in IPL.



Most century pships in IPL:

10 KOHLI-ABD

9 Kohli-Gayle

6 Dhawan-Warner

5 Bairstow-Warner

5 Gambhir-Uthappa#IPL2020 #RCBvsKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 12, 2020

RCB’s bowling attack is a concern, they said! It’s their concern, not ours for sure. #RCBvsKKR — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 12, 2020

Advertisement

#abdevilliers after hitting 6 sixes 4 Fours. Vs

Kohli after hitting 1 four. pic.twitter.com/eSTvp1SMBb — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) October 12, 2020