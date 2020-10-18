IPL 2020: Twitter goes berserk after KKR edge past SRH in a thrilling Super Over

Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets in 3 balls in this season’s third Super Over to help Kolkata Knight Riders cement their place in the top 4 after beating Sunisers Hyderabad in Match 35 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Skipper Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik racked up the required 3 runs with ease to give KKR their fifth win in 9 IPL 2020 matches so far. This was, however, after both sides ended up scoring the same number of runs after their full quota of 20 overs.

After David Warner opted to field first, openers Shubman Gill (36 off 37 balls) and Rahul Tripathi (23 off 16 balls) got KKR off to a steady start with a 48-run opening stand in the powerplay. But, the SRH bowlers kept it tight in the middle overs as the Kolkata-based franchise reached 105 for 4 at the end of 15 overs.

It was only a 58-run partnership in 30 balls between newly-appointed captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (29 not out off 14 balls) that powered the 2-time IPL champions to 163 for 5.

There was a surprise in store in the second innings as skipper Warner decided to demote himself down the order to let Kane Williamson, who had injured his hamstring earlier in the day, open with Jonny Bairstow.

After the openers put on 57 runs, Lockie Ferguson – playing his first IPL 2020 game – took 3 wickets in as many overs to leave SRH in a precarious position of 109 for 5 in the 16th over. However, Warner led from the front by scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 47 to level the scores off the final ball of the innings.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR

They should have sent Ferguson only to bat😂😂😂😂😂😭#SRHvKKR — Yash Paryani (@FilmyYash) October 18, 2020

This KKR attack looks a totally different prospect now with Lockie in and Kuldeep back in action. Now they just need Andre Russell to start coming good. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 18, 2020

Like they would a diamond, @KKRiders kept #LockieFerguson in a safe and only displayed him on the big day! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

So Morgan is ready to risk with injured Russel but not give Kuldeep 17 runs to defend ! Baffling ! #SRHvKKR — AliveZombie (@MishterA) October 18, 2020

Also Shubman Gill needs to change his approach. Scoring below 100SR in powerplay and ending with score 36(37) in T20. No doubt he's been consistent but needs to pick up scoring fast..#SRHvKKR #Shubmangill — Yash Rane (@ImYashRane) October 18, 2020

Pandey could have had three chances and would have been bowled every single time with that one#SRHvKKR — Hari Sadanandan (@iamharry_88) October 18, 2020

An injured Kane Williamson more than able to produce masterclass 🔥



And these idiots @SunRisers treated him like an university player all these days



Next year onwards get ready to witness King Kane mass rampage in #CSK



Best in the world 💥#SRHvKKR #KKRvSRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/OPlTZTG0dK — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) October 18, 2020

Watching Williamson bat, Baz should be taking notes to show to Gill later. #SRHvKKR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 18, 2020