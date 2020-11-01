IPL 2020: Twitter hails Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK break KXIP hearts

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first Chennai Super Kings player to hit 3 consecutive IPL fifties, as CSK defeated the Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets in Match 53 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The result means that KXIP are out of the IPL 2020 playoff race.

After MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field, captain KL Rahul (29 off 27) and Mayank Agarwal (26 off 15) got KXIP off to a steady start by putting on 48 runs for the first wicket. However, the introduction of Lungi Ngidi (3 for 39) changed things as the South African accounted for both openers in his first two overs.

Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur then joined the party and sent back the dangerous Caribbean duo of Chris Gayle (12 off 19) and Nicholas Pooran (2 off 6) respectively. This left the Mohali-based franchise precariously placed on 72 for 4 at the end of 12 overs.

However, Deepak Hooda – playing his fourth IPL 2020 match – smashed an unbeaten 62 off 30 to rack up 40 runs off the final three overs and propel KXIP to 153 for 6.

In reply, CSK began gingerly and slowly upped the ante to reach 57 for no loss at the end of the mandatory field restrictions. KL Rahul frantically rotated his bowlers but to no avail as Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched an 82-run opening stand by the halfway mark.

Chris Jordan (1 for 31) sent back Faf du Plessis after his classy 34-ball 48, but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu took over the mantle to put CSK on course for their third victory on the trot.

Gaikwad (62 off 49) and Rayudu (30 off 30) forged an unbroken 72-run partnership to get CSK over the line with seven balls to spare and, in turn, break KXIP hearts.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP

Excellent win for @ChennaiIPL!



Good finish to the campaign which could have easily gone worse. Here's to learning the right lessons, showing the intent and finding enough spark to come back strong next year! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2020

KXIP are officially knocked out of this IPL which means that this will be the first time in IPL history that a team finishing at the bottom of the points table has six wins. #KXIPvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 1, 2020

Maxwell ends the season without a six. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) November 1, 2020

Start Of the Decade End Of the Decade#CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/nkCd2k2alF — ℳsd Kutty (@its_MsdKutty) November 1, 2020

#CSKvsKXIP

Kxip was that close of playoffs, this hurts kxip more than anything - pic.twitter.com/9VQcTeILVc — Trollented 🅰ditya 😎 (@Talentedaditya) November 1, 2020

Confession: Today was the only game ever in my life that I wished for the other team to win. It made no difference to CSK 's fortunes, I would have loved to see KXIP play on. They are the spunkiest team of this IPL. @ChennaiIPL @lionsdenkxip #CSKvsKXIP — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) November 1, 2020

Feeling Very Happy for our Purandar boy @Ruutu1331 ❤️❤️

Well Done Rutu, 3 half Centuries on the trot.

Keep Shining bro.

Best Wishes for Next Season..#CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/GctMFW4Nsy — सोनू बालगुडे पाटील🚩 (@ImLB17) November 1, 2020

Harsha just said - "The final huddle for Punjab in this campaign"



🤭 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) November 1, 2020

WTF? How is that not out?



The only thing that touched the ground there was logic. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2020

Gaikwad, second biggest positive for CSK this season after Sam Curran 🙌#CSKvKXIP #IPL2020 — Pradhumn- CSKian 💛 (@pradhumn_pratap) November 1, 2020

Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes the first ever player with three consecutive 50+ scores for Chennai Super Kings.#IPL2020 #CSKvKXIP — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 1, 2020

not a single geniune bouncer to gaikwad worst bowling by punjab every year same story of @lionsdenkxip and always disappointe their fans like every year #CSKvKXIP — parth mahajan (@2_parth) November 1, 2020

From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired?



"Definitely not!"#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/MQdM7urx4f — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020