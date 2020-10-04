IPL 2020: Twitterati slam Dinesh Karthik's captaincy as DC edge KKR in high-scoring Sharjah thriller

The Delhi Capitals (DC) took on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah tonight, and the venue lived up to its reputation as one of the highest-scoring grounds in the world.

Dew prompted KKR captain Dinesh Karthik to field first after winning the toss, and Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan made merry against the brand new ball. The former reached his second IPL 2020 fifty, and after Dhawan's dismissal, he was joined by DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer started off slowly, but there was no stopping him once he got going. The 25-year-old picked apart almost every KKR bowler en route to a 38-ball 88, which was an innings consisting of 7 fours and 6 sixes. Shaw supported him well as the young opener scored 66 off 41 balls.

Rishabh Pant played a bright cameo as DC reached a massive total of 228/4, and left KKR needing to pull off the highest run-chase in the history of the IPL. Andre Russell was the only bowler to register an economy rate of less than 11, as he picked up 2 wickets for just 25 runs.

The 2-time IPL champions didn't start well, with Anrich Nortje dismissing Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill struggling to play the big shots. Nitish Rana scored his first fifty of IPL 2020, while Andre Russell's promotion to No. 4 didn't work once again.

KKR were struggling after the dismissals of Rana and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive balls, but Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi joined forces at the crease to resuscitate the innings and rekindle hopes of another miraculous run-chase at Sharjah.

However, despite an expensive over from spearhead Kagiso Rabada, a brilliant penultimate over from Anrich Nortje ensured that DC sealed a 18-run win. Here are the best Twitter reactions from the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, DC vs KKR

Eion Morgan in last 3 matches in #IPL2020:



42*(29)

34*(23)

44(18)



He is doing whatever job that KKR gives - finisher, anchor, batting with tail. What a team man, total respect. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

Morgan and Tripathi took the team for respectable numbers at least. Dinesh Karthik worst captaincy made us lose today's match. — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 3, 2020

Eoin Morgan - Scoring Rate in Overs 16-20 in T20s



2016 - 11.33 rpo

2017 - 11.57 rpo

2018 - 13.16 rpo

2019 - 13.89 rpo

2020 - 13.95 rpo



The England captain is at the top of his game in T20s in the last few years.#IPL2020 #DCvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 3, 2020

Every six by Tripathi-Morgan is a slap to the leadership group. #KKRvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

Eoin Morgan comes on crease to bat.



Le Dinesh Karthik : #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/ntZfOA13Cx — Turbosu Roy (@turbosu_roy) October 3, 2020

What's common between Shaw, Mayank, Iyer, Pant, Padikkal, Samson, Gill, Saini, Nagarkoti, Ishan Kishan? All trained under one and only Rahul Dravid. #IPL2020 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 3, 2020

Eoin Morgan batting at No.6. Rahul Tripathi being sent at No.8. Dinesh Karthik coming ahead of Morgan, Pat Cummins coming before Tripathi. Surely Karthik and Brendon McCullum need to settle their batting order. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

Teams bidding for Dinesh Karthik next season. #KKR pic.twitter.com/dabliaowPq — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 3, 2020

The way Dinesh Karthik has batted this season, even Sunil Narine in front of him looked a better batsman. #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 3, 2020

The biggest scam Bangladesh ever played on us was to make us believe that Dinesh Karthik is a great finisher 🤦🏼‍♂️ #DCvKKR — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) October 3, 2020