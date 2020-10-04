IPL 2020: Twitterati slam Dinesh Karthik's captaincy as DC edge KKR in high-scoring Sharjah thriller

The Delhi Capitals (DC) took on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah tonight, and the venue lived up to its reputation as one of the highest-scoring grounds in the world.
Dew prompted KKR captain Dinesh Karthik to field first after winning the toss, and Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan made merry against the brand new ball. The former reached his second IPL 2020 fifty, and after Dhawan's dismissal, he was joined by DC captain Shreyas Iyer.
Iyer started off slowly, but there was no stopping him once he got going. The 25-year-old picked apart almost every KKR bowler en route to a 38-ball 88, which was an innings consisting of 7 fours and 6 sixes. Shaw supported him well as the young opener scored 66 off 41 balls.
Rishabh Pant played a bright cameo as DC reached a massive total of 228/4, and left KKR needing to pull off the highest run-chase in the history of the IPL. Andre Russell was the only bowler to register an economy rate of less than 11, as he picked up 2 wickets for just 25 runs.
The 2-time IPL champions didn't start well, with Anrich Nortje dismissing Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill struggling to play the big shots. Nitish Rana scored his first fifty of IPL 2020, while Andre Russell's promotion to No. 4 didn't work once again.
KKR were struggling after the dismissals of Rana and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive balls, but Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi joined forces at the crease to resuscitate the innings and rekindle hopes of another miraculous run-chase at Sharjah.
However, despite an expensive over from spearhead Kagiso Rabada, a brilliant penultimate over from Anrich Nortje ensured that DC sealed a 18-run win. Here are the best Twitter reactions from the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game.