Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers was pumped after his match-winning performance against the Rajasthan Royals gave RCB an unlikely victory. Needing to score more than 12 runs per over in the last six overs, De Villiers smashed a brilliant 55 off just 22 balls, including a four and 6 huge sixes.

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman says he wanted to prove to the RCB owners that he still has the hunger to score runs. He also dedicated his innings to all the fans and his family who were cheering for him from a distance.

"I'm proud of my performances. Want to perform for my team. want to show owners I'm here for a good reason. Family watching, fans, all those things play a big part," AB de Villiers said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

I did not hit any one of the sixes in the middle: AB de Villiers

Although AB de Villiers smashed six humongous sixes in his innings of 55*, he revealed that he did not time any one of them to perfection. RCB are now third in the table with six wins from nine games, and are well placed to make the playoffs. De Villiers is thrilled with the team's performance, and is hopeful that the positive atmosphere will help them go further in IPL 2020.

"Honestly I didn't hit any one of them in the middle, but close enough to the middle. Luckily I got a couple over and made him nervous. We've had some good games, have had some average games as well. Have had six really good games in this tournament so far. Plenty of reason to be positive," AB de Villiers said.

RCB will now play their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 21st October at Abu Dhabi, and will be looking to build on their momentum.