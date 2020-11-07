IPL 2020: 'We can be really proud of what we've done' - Virat Kohli says RCB are heading in the right direction

Even though RCB’s wait for an IPL crown continues, Virat Kohli sent out a positive message in their last dressing room talk of this season. The RCB skipper praised his teammates for helping the franchise make the IPL 2020 playoffs and playing with a never-say-die attitude.

In a video posted by RCB on social media, Virat Kohli was seen addressing the team and motivating them after they crashed out of IPL 2020 following a 6-wicket loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

“I think the camaraderie is something that pushed us deep and far into the tournament, and something we can be proud of, hold our head high, even the losses that we had, we never gave up, which I think is the most important thing, which probably we haven’t done in the last few seasons. So there’s a positive already for me there; that we are heading in the right direction,” Virat Kohli said.

RCB started IPL 2020 with a bang, winning 7 of their first 10 games including a Super Over victory against eventual table-toppers Mumbai Indians. However, they failed to sustain the momentum as they lost their last 4 league matches before eventually crashing out of IPL 2020 last night.

A memorable campaign came to a disappointing end, but the RCB players savour the final moments together in the dressing room before they fly out of Dubai.



PS: After about 80 consecutive days, this is our final 9 AM video for the #IPL#PlayBold #Dream11IPL #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/BfZ5FrHWPH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 7, 2020

‘We can keep building from here as a squad,’ says Virat Kohli

RCB finished 4th in the points table having won 7 of the 14 games played (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli heaped praise on the attitude of the players and support staff alike for reaching the UAE 3 weeks before the start of IPL 2020, and then staying strong as a group for close to 70 days in a bio-secure bubble.

“We can be really proud of what we have done, after the few seasons that were tough for us, and it’s only down to the character of all of you in the change room. So just hold that close to your heart and keep going from here and believe that we can keep building from here as a squad,” Virat Kohli signed off.

Yes, RCB couldn’t progress beyond the IPL 2020 Eliminator. But they can take heart from the fact that they made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, after having failed to go beyond 6th position in the past 3 seasons.