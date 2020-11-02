IPL 2020: 'We probably had too few contributors around Jofra Archer' - Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald

Rajasthan Royals (RR) coach Andrew McDonald has opined that the lack of support for Jofra Archer with the ball could have contributed to the franchise not being able to make the playoffs in IPL 2020.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the Steve Smith-led side's exit from the tournament due to their defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

McDonald starting by pointing out that the Rajasthan Royals' batting let them down in yesterday's encounter.

"Clearly today's performance was below par and below what we expect as a batting unit. We have had some great performances in the last couple of games, we have chased high totals and today we never really got rolling."

He observed that the Rajasthan Royals losing a plethora of wickets in the powerplay set them back and they could never really mount a challenge.

"To lose 5 wickets in the powerplay really puts you on the backfoot, generally speaking two or three is bad enough. We never really gave ourselves a chance to get a foundation to chase the impressive total that KKR had put on the board."

The former Aussie all-rounder lauded Dinesh Karthik for his sensational catch. He added that the grab was one of the turning points, considering the form Ben Stokes was carrying from the last couple of matches for the Rajasthan Royals.

"There is always a combination of factors. I thought Dinesh Karthik's catch was outstanding and if that's a couple of inches further, it goes past the webbing and off for four and who knows what would have happened in the game."

Andrew McDonald added that Pat Cummins' wicket-taking burst at the start of the Rajasthan Royals innings altered the course of the match.

"It wasn't to be, they took their opportunities. Pat Cummins bowled an interesting first over, 19 runs with the wicket and then he got a couple of wickets on the back of that."

Advertisement

He highlighted that there was no specific reason for the Rajasthan Royals' defeat and that the loss of the early wickets led to their downfall.

"I don't know if we can pinpoint an exact reason. If we gave ourselves a good start, it was a total we should have been able to chase but unfortunately we lost those early wickets which really put us on the backfoot and the chase never really got going."

Andrew McDonald on the Rajasthan Royals' overall season

Rahul Tewatia gave some excellent all-round performances for the Rajasthan Royals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Andrew McDonald pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals lacked consistency in critical stages of the tournament, which was evident in yesterday's encounter as well.

"We had our opportunities but we just played inconsistent cricket in critical moments throughout the tournament. Today probably summed that up for us, we had two good games and a few inconsistencies crept in and we weren't able to get the job done today."

Advertisement

The Victorian was effusive in his praise for Jofra Archer, with the Rajasthan Royals speedster having been both potent and economical with the ball.

"Jofra clearly was outstanding. His economy rates, probably one of the best for a fast bowler. His ability to take wickets upfront, putting his stamp on the game in the first over is incredible."

McDonald also highlighted Archer's contribution in the field and with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals.

"And also in the field and with the bat earlier in the tournament when he had some opportunities he showed what he can do there. He just showed his all-round game. He just keeps getting better, it is a scary thing how good he might be in time."

The Rajasthan Royals coach bemoaned the lack of support for Jofra Archer from the other end although he had a word of praise for Kartik Tyagi for rising to the occasion.

"We probably had too few contributors around him. Kartik Tyagi was a great find, a young under-19 bowler, we weren't sure if he could take that big leap but he showed us he could, he held his nerve in critical moments and bowled some good death overs. He is only going to get better."

Advertisement

Andrew McDonald also named Rahul Tewatia as the other bright spot for the Rajasthan Royals due to his all-round performances throughout the tournament.

"Rahul Tewatia, we got him from Delhi in the trade in the off season, his impact throughout the tournament was magnificent."

Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker for the Rajasthan Royals with 20 wickets to his name at an excellent economy rate of 6.55.

Rahul Tewatia showcased his all-round skills, and became the only Indian player to have scored at least 200 runs and taken 10 wickets in IPL 2020 thus far.