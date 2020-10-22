IPL 2020: 'We probably lacked intent in our batting' - KKR head coach Brendon McCullum on their defeat against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum has named the lack of intent shown by their batsmen as the reason behind their tame defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2020 encounter last night.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the Eoin Morgan-led side's timid surrender to the opposition.

Brendon McCullum started by praising RCB's bowling performance. He singled out Mohammed Siraj in particular, and added that the KKR batsmen came up short against the challenges thrown at them.

"First and foremost, RCB bowled very well. Mohammed Siraj bowled excellent lines and lengths. He was able to present the seam asked a few questions of us, which in the past were probably answered better than we did tonight."

The former Kiwi opener pointed out that the KKR batsmen showed a lack of intent, which was contrary to what had been discussed prior to the match.

"Before the game we talked about that we wanted to show some strong intent with our batting and especially at the top of the order but unfortunately tonight, we probably lacked intent, so that is something we have got to address."

McCullum admitted that KKR put on a poor display of batsmanship, and highlighted that it was very difficult to bounce back from the disastrous start they got off to.

"RCB were very good tonight and we were very poor with the bat in hand. You are not going to win too many games from 40/6. It was a poor night with the bat but we have got to bounce back as we have got another game in a few days."

The former KKR captain acknowledged that the wicket was not that bad while iterating that the timid approach of the batsmen let them down.

"In all honesty, I don't think there was a lot in the wicket and Siraj obviously bowled well and Morris at times also but if anything we were a little timid in our approach."

Advertisement

KKR's total 84/8 is the lowest by an #IPL side batting full quota of 20 overs and not losing all 10 wickets!

Previous: 92/8 (20 ov) by KXIP v CSK at Durban in 2009#IPL2020#RCBvsKKR#KKRvRCB#Dream11IPL#IPLin UAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 21, 2020

Brendon McCullum on the road ahead for KKR

KKR still occupy the fourth spot in the IPL 2020 points table [P/C: iplt20.com]

Talking about the road ahead for KKR, Brendon McCullum pointed out that their fate is in their own hands as they are still placed fourth in the IPL 2020 points table.

"We are still fourth in the tournament which is very fortunate for us, destiny is still very much in our own hands and we have just got to tidy up some of those areas where we were deficient tonight and make sure we improve our performance."

Advertisement

While acknowledging that their confidence might have taken a slight hit after this mauling, the KKR head coach observed that the team need to work hard to ensure that their morale continues to be high.

"For us, it is about maintaining belief. I have said all the way along that as long as our morale and belief within the dressing room stays high, we have the talent within our setup. This is going to affect a little bit in terms of our confidence and we need to work hard to make sure our morale doesn't drop."

Brendon McCullum signed off by expressing confidence about KKR making it through to the knockout stage of the IPL.

"But I still firmly believe that we have a side which can be there later on in the tournament, when it comes to finals time, we just need to improve slightly."

With yesterday's dominating win, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have almost assured themselves of a playoff spot and would be looking to finish as one of the top two teams.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, would be hoping to win at least three of their four remaining league stage matches to book a spot in the playoffs.