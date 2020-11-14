IPL 2020: 'We will hopefully find ourselves in the same situation next year and if we do, I am pretty sure we can win it' - Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has exuded confidence that the franchise could not only reach the final in IPL 2021 but also finish on the winning side.

He made this observation while addressing the Delhi Capitals team after their defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final.

"I think we're on the brink of actually creating something really special, here at Delhi" 🗣️



📹 | @RickyPonting's final speech of this #Dream11IPL season will give you all the feels 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/8ZokSNGuTl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 13, 2020

Ricky Ponting started by stating that he was disappointed that the Capitals had not gone all the way and clinched the trophy.

"I am gutted for you all, really disappointed with the way that today worked out. I honestly felt that we had a bit more in store today. I had a really good feeling coming into the game. I thought it was going to be our day, (but) it wasn't to be," said Ponting.

The former Australian captain, however, praised the Delhi Capitals players for helping the franchise reach its maiden IPL final.

"But at the same time, I am incredibly proud of what we have done. It has been a long, hard tournament as every IPL is. At the end of the day, the Delhi Capitals had never made a final before, and you guys have allowed the franchise to do that," continued Ponting.

Ricky Ponting also lauded the contribution of the Delhi Capitals coaching personnel - Mohammed Kaif, Vijay Dahiya and Ryan Harris - for helping the team reach their maiden IPL final.

"I would like to personally thank the other coaches. So Kaif, Vijay and Ryno have done amazing work. I honestly feel that as a coaching group we did our best to give you every chance to win the tournament. Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way," said Ponting.

Advertisement

Ricky Ponting says that Delhi Capitals could go all the way in IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals is a team of young energetic cricketers [P/C: iplt20.com]

Ricky Ponting observed that Delhi Capitals are an excellent unit and are destined for greater glory.

"We have got some amazing people around the group, people on the brink of actually creating something really special here at the Delhi Capitals," observed Ponting.

The Tasmanian also observed that Delhi Capitals had an excellent IPL 2020 campaign and expressed hope that the Shreyas Iyer-led unit could come back even stronger in the next edition of the league.

"I think it was a very special tournament for all of you guys, and one that I will always remember. So keep your chins up. Didn't go our way today, but we will come back next year bigger and better and stronger," said Ponting.

Ricky Ponting signed off by saying that Delhi Capitals have the wherewithal to go all the way in IPL 2021 after reaching their maiden final in the tournament this year.

"We will hopefully find ourselves in the same situation next year, and if we do, I am pretty sure we can win it."

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals have been on the upswing in the last few years. They reached the IPL playoffs in 2019 after seven years and then went one step further in IPL 2020 by making the final. If they continue their upward trajectory, they could win their maiden IPL title in the next edition of the tournament.