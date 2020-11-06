IPL 2020: Who will win the Altroz car this season?

After six weeks of action-packed cricket, IPL 2020 has entered the playoffs stage now with the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad managing to get past the league stages.

The defending champions have already booked a place in the final while the other three teams will fight for the other spot during the next two matches.

The organizers plan a grand presentation ceremony every year after the tournament ends. Apart from the usual Orange Cap, Purple Cap, and Emerging Player of the Year Award, the organizers will present a Tata Altroz car to the player with the best batting strike rate in IPL 2020.

There are three candidates in contention to win the Altroz Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2020.

Which player will win the Altroz car in IPL 2020?

Kieron Pollard is currently leading the race to win the Altroz in IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has an exceptional strike rate of 190.44 in 15 matches. His teammate, Hardik Pandya, is not far from him as the Baroda-based player holds the second position with a strike rate of 182.89.

Unless Pollard fails to get going at all in the IPL 2020 final, he is unlikely to lose this award to Pandya. From the other teams alive in the competition, only AB de Villiers features in the Top 7. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star has scored 398 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 163.78.

Given that RCB can play a maximum of three matches in IPL 2020, de Villiers might miss out on the award even if he attacks the bowlers from ball one in every game. As it stands, Kieron Pollard is the favorite to win the Altroz car this season with his impressive performances with the bat.