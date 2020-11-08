After a comprehensive defeat to the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, the Delhi Capitals think-tank had no choice but to make some tough calls ahead of their must-win game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a result of the changes, Marcus Stoinis walked out to open the innings in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 season.

The Delhi Capitals made an excellent start to their IPL 2020 campaign this year, registering seven wins in their first nine matches. However, the side struggled to maintain the rich vein of form over the last five league games.

The team management had backed Prithvi Shaw despite his failures in IPL 2020. However, the middle order came under criticism after the Qualifier 1 defeat, as Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane returned to the pavilion without scoring a single run.

The Delhi Capitals made a few changes to their team combination tonight. They dropped Prithvi Shaw and Daniel Sams to include Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey in the playing XI. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis walked out to open the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan.

Many fans are wondering why the Capitals did not prefer to go with Ajinkya Rahane over Stoinis. After all, Rahane regularly opened the innings for the Rajasthan Royals and recorded a couple of centuries. Here's the reason why the team chose Stoinis to open the batting with Dhawan.

Marcus Stoinis' phenomenal performance as an opener in BBL prompted DC to promote him in IPL 2020

Heading into the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Marcus Stoinis had three half-centuries to his name in the IPL 2020 season. However, his fantastic performance as an opener for the Melbourne Stars is what might have forced the Delhi Capitals to promote him up the order.

Stoinis ended the BBL 2019/20 season as the leading run-scorer, with 705 runs in 17 matches. The Australian shattered the record for the highest individual score in BBL history.

Advertisement

He also scored a 54-ball 83 against the Sydney Thunder in the knockout stage. These fantastic BBL performances could be the reason why he opened the innings in such a crucial encounter.

The move paid off for DC as Stoinis and Dhawan tormented the SRH bowlers in Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi. The duo added 86 runs in 49 balls before Rashid Khan dismissed Stoinis.