IPL 2021: “250 may have been a par score” – MS Dhoni jokes after CSK’s loss against RR

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) couldn’t defend their total of 190 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi. RR successfully chased CSK's target with 15 balls to spare.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

After the match, when asked about the par score on the pitch, MS Dhoni joked and replied, “250." The CSK skipper admitted that RR took the game away in the powerplay, smashing 81 in the first six overs.

The loss is CSK’s third this season and the first in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. It also ensured that RR remained afloat in the battle for a playoffs spot. In the post-match interview, Dhoni said:

“It was a bad toss to lose. 190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on well after the first 6-8 deliveries. You needed to bat well and they did that and put pressure on the bowlers. They just took the game away in the first six overs."

Dhoni added:

“250 would have been close to par [smiles], given the fact that they finished with 15 balls to spare despite slowing down in the middle."

MS Dhoni also mentioned the slowness of the surface early on when CSK were batting and praised Ruturaj Gaikwad for capitalizing on the start once the surface played better. The 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter added:

“It was stopping a bit initially when their wrist-spinners were bowling but it became better later, especially in the last 4-5 overs, and that’s when Ruturaj capitalized really well. Often when you lose the game, it can get brushed under the carpet, but it was an outstanding innings, and 190 was a good score to get on a wicket like that."

Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his first IPL century (also in T20 cricket) with a six off the final ball of CSK’s innings.

Missed Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo: MS Dhoni

CSK’s bowling unit lacked the guile and experience of Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo on Saturday. MS Dhoni stated that he missed the duo. Emphasizing the need to forget about this match and also learn from it, the CSK skipper said:

“Of course, I missed them [Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar]. Deepak has done very well for us. Both of them are very experienced. We could have used the dimensions better in terms of setting fields too. Like making them go over the fielder rather than going over mid-off or short cover. It’s important to forget but also learn from this game because such a situation can come in a playoff match."

Also Read

Though tied on 18 points alongside the Delhi Capitals (DC), CSK remain at the top of the points table with a slightly better net run rate. In a top-of-the-table clash, CSK play DC next in Dubai on Monday.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#RRvCSK A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of the #VIVOIPL A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of the #VIVOIPL 👇



#RRvCSK https://t.co/WNdMgWRgX1

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Can CSK qualify to the playoffs as the no.1-placed team in the IPL 2021 points table? Yes No 1 votes so far