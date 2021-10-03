IPL 2021: "It's their problem if they are not making runs" - Aakash Chopra asks KL Rahul to bat freely despite middle-order troubles 

Aakash Chopra has requested Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul to play more freely and avoid getting bogged down by the underperformance from the rest of the batting order. He said the PBKS middle-order not making runs is "their problem" and Rahul should stick to his aggressive style regardless.

The former opener cited his own example to explain his point, saying that a team's best player can't be 'penalized' to play the anchor role in the same way as Virender Sehwag could never have been asked to play like Aakash Chopra.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Rahul, please play freely. What's happening is that other batsmen are not making runs so Rahul is getting slow. It's their problem if they are not making runs. You play the way you do, because 52-ball 62 runs (55-ball 67) is not who you are... you still need to push the game a little more. You cannot compromise. If you are the best player it doesn't mean you should be penalized to become the anchor. If Virender Sehwag is the team's best player you can't ask him to play much like Aakash Chopra. No, it's wrong because you are much better than that."

Aakash Chopra's comments assume significance in light of PBKS' recent match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KL Rahul led the chase from the front with a cautious 67, which also involved a couple of dropped catches and a controversial decision by the third umpire.

Despite PBKS' brilliant 70-run opening partnership and KL Rahul's knock, the middle-order collapsed and the match went to the last over from where it could have gone either way, had it not been for Rahul Tripathi's fielding blunder against Shahrukh Khan.

"You can win even without entertainment" - Aakash Chopra's message to PBKS and KL Rahul

Aakash Chopra further said that like many other captains in the IPL, KL Rahul's leadership decisions had been inscrutable at times. He also commented on PBKS's "entertainers" tag, which roots from their propensity to make easily winnable games difficult and sometimes even crumble all together at the last moment.

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying:

"Think a bit more about bowling changes when a left-hander comes in to bat. You have Markam and Hooda who can bowl but you don't try them. I don't understand Rahul's captaincy much, to be fair. There are a lot of captains like that now. But you can win even without entertainment and that is something that you need remind everyone..."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Purple Cap

Also Read

PBKS are currently placed fifth in the points table and will now clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win encounter in Sharjah at 3:30 PM IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today's match between RCB and PBKS? RCB PBKS 38 votes so far