IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra expresses disbelief at SRH picking Warner ahead of Bairstow for the Super Over

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) decision to send David Warner instead of Jonny Bairstow as Kane Williamson's partner for the Super Over against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Jonny Bairstow struck a blazing 38 off just 18 deliveries in the second 20-over innings. However, SRH opted to go with David Warner, presumably to have a left-right combination in the middle with Axar Patel turning the ball into him.

While reviewing the IPL 2021 encounter between SRH and DC in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was perplexed at the Orange Army's decision to hold back the destructive Englishman in the Super Over.

"I was thinking that Bairstow will come in the Super over. Why would you not play him with Kane Williamson? He was sitting outside. Warner was not able to hit the ball and there were two dot balls," said Chopra.

Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

The reputed commentator pointed out Warner's short run off the final delivery of the Super Over might have cost SRH the match.

"They scored eight runs in total and there was a short run. That is the problem as DC would have got to chase nine runs and the match might have gone to another Super Over," added Chopra.

Axar Patel bowled an excellent Super Over and conceded just one boundary, which came off Williamson's willow. The SRH captain managed to score just two runs off the three deliveries he faced in the Super Over.

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on SRH's batting effort

Kane Williamson kept SRH in the chase with wickets falling at the other end [P/C: iplt20.com]

While talking about SRH's run-chase, Aakash Chopra observed Jonny Bairstow's impetuosity cost him his wicket after he gave his team a rollicking start.

"Bairstow was unbelievable but Warner got run out and you know what happens when the captain is run out. Bairstow scored 38 runs off just 18 balls but got a little too excited because he had hit Avesh for a terrific shot off the previous delivery," said Chopra.

The former KKR player highlighted Kane Williamson was almost a lone warrior in the middle, with wickets tumbling at the other end, till Jagadeesha Suchith came up with some lusty blows to take the match into a Super Over.

"Kane is outstanding but someone needs to play with him. Virat, Kedar, Abhishek, Vijay Shankar - I mean this is a procession of sorts. Hyderabad has given chances to so many people but things are not working out for the team. Jagadeesha Suchith did change a lost match in his team's favor at the end," signed off Chopra.

Advertisement

None of the Indian batsmen, barring Suchith, in the SRH lineup could even reach the two-figure mark and failed to give Williamson the required support from the other end. The franchise might have to reconsider bringing Manish Pandey back into their playing XI for the upcoming matches.