IPL 2021: "That's surprising" - Aakash Chopra on KKR not changing their approach

Aakash Chopra has expressed bewilderment at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continuing with their rather conservative batting approach in IPL 2021.

The KKR openers added just 25 runs in 3.4 overs in their clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Although Shubman Gill did hit a couple of boundaries in the final over of the powerplay, the Eoin Morgan-led side could not maintain the momentum in the next few overs which put them behind the eight ball.

While reviewing KKR's defeat against DC in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that their openers were timid in their approach yet again.

"KKR did not make any team changes but there was no change in the approach as well and that's surprising. The openers are going extremely slow. Nitish Rana hasn't scored too many runs after the first match and same was the case here as well," said Chopra.

The reputed commentator observed that Shubman Gill was unable to press the accelerator pedal despite his best efforts.

"Shubman Gill was trying hard but he is not able to strike the ball that well, he is not able to time it or find the gaps. And overall, he is also not going at the speed of a Shatabdi but of a goods train. You need better than that," added Chopra.

#KKR have a problem in their top order. Not of pedigree but in terms of the strike rate. Both openers score around 120 and for all his skill, Gill seems to hit an obstacle at about 120. It means everyone below is under pressure to play the big shot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2021

Aakash Chopra added that the flurry of wickets did not help KKR's cause, with Andre Russell being their only saving grace.

"Rahul Tripathi comes in at No.3. He tries to hit but he gets out, Morgan gets out and Narine, who was sent up the order, was also dismissed. DK comes and tries but gets out. Russell did score some runs but it never seemed that Delhi was under any pressure," stated Chopra.

Russell smashed 45 runs off 27 deliveries to take KKR to a modest score of 154/6. But with Prithvi Shaw smashing the ball to all corners of the park, the Delhi Capitals cantered to an easy victory.

"Something is not right with KKR" - Aakash Chopra

KKR suffered their fifth defeat in seven matches [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that there is something amiss with KKR and that they look like a disjointed unit.

"Something is not right with KKR because the team is good. There are match-winners but collectively they are not getting together as a team that can break records. They are a team that can, that should, but at this point in time I don't feel they are playing like a team," signed off Chopra.

KKR certainly have a well-balanced squad that has the potential to go all the way in IPL 2021. However, they have failed to perform as a cohesive unit, with Eoin Morgan's captaincy also coming in for criticism at times.