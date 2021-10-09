IPL 2021: "There was greed there; there was no need" - Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw's dismissal during the Delhi Capitals' innings

Aakash Chopra believes greed contributed to Prithvi Shaw's dismissal during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2021 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.

Shaw smashed 48 runs off 31 deliveries in last evening's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The diminutive opener holed out to deep cover while going for a big shot off Yuzvendra Chahal.

While reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' batting effort, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shaw succumbed to greed after giving the franchise a flying start with Shikhar Dhawan. Chopra said:

"Delhi had to improve their opening partnership. They did that; Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw batted really well. I definitely thought one thing about Prithvi Shaw - one is the need, and the other thing is greed. There was greed there; there was no need."

The former India cricketer opined that Shaw should have exercised a little more restraint. Chopra explained:

"He hit a six off Yuzi Chahal, and he had hit a six before that as well. Why hit another one? He tried to hit another six and got out. That's what happens when you replace need with greed."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yuzvendra Chahal gets Prithvi Shaw for 48, after being hit for a six, Chahal takes the revenge with his wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal gets Prithvi Shaw for 48, after being hit for a six, Chahal takes the revenge with his wicket.

Dhawan and Shaw stitched together an 88-run first-wicket partnership for the Delhi Capitals. However, both batters were dismissed in consecutive overs, which allowed RCB to gain ascendancy in the contest.

"The Delhi Capitals' old problems came to the fore again" - Aakash Chopra

The Delhi Capitals' middle order has not fired consistently. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the rest of the Delhi Capitals batters, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were found wanting. He elaborated:

"Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Harshal Patel, and after that, the Delhi Capitals' old problems came to the fore again. Shreyas Iyer was run-a-ball. Rishabh Pant again really didn't look that convincing."

The former KKR player concluded by saying that the Delhi Capitals were restricted to a slightly below-par score despite Shimron Hetmyer and Ripal Patel's best efforts. Chopra observed in this regard:

"Ripal Patel and Shimron Hetmyer played a few shots, and in the end, you left runs on the ground. According to me, it was not a 164-run pitch, it was a 180-185-run pitch."

RCB chased down the 165-run target, with Srikar Bharat smashing a six off the last ball to take them home. While the Delhi Capitals will now face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, RCB will cross swords with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the eliminator.

