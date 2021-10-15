IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni's story cannot go without him lifting the trophy and maybe hitting the winning runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels MS Dhoni is likely to finish IPL 2021 on a high by lifting the trophy for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and probably also scoring the winning runs.

Dhoni will lead CSK in the Indian Premier League title decider against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai tonight. The three-time champions will hope to finish on a winning note, considering it could be their talismanic skipper's last match at the helm of affairs.

While reflecting on the factors that could give CSK the edge in tonight's encounter, Aakash Chopra highlighted that MS Dhoni being God's favorite child could play a significant role. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"When God is writing yours and my story, the ink gets over at times but someone else writes Dhoni's script. The one who sits above and writes it, this team had no business of reaching this far after 2020. This is where Dhoni's story might just end with a trophy in hand. I have a strong feeling that Dhoni's story cannot go without him lifting the trophy and maybe hitting the winning runs, the icing on the cake."

The former India opener added that the CSK side under MS Dhoni are not prone to making mistakes. Chopra observed:

"Dhoni and CSK is an emotion. They just don't make mistakes, there are no unforced errors at all. He just keeps it simple, he has a formula but the way he conducts, I think that's brilliant."

CSK will be playing their ninth IPL final under the leadership of MS Dhoni. With two new teams getting added ahead of next year's IPL and not much clarity on retention rules, the 40-year-old has himself said he is not sure if he will be seen playing in CSK colors next year.

"MS Dhoni has already contributed" - Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni played a match-winning cameo for CSK in Qualifier 1 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that a captain needs to invariably contribute for a team to win a major title and added that MS Dhoni has already done so in Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The wicketkeeper-batter scored 18 off six deliveries to help CSK reach the IPL 2021 final.

Chopra said in this regard:

"Very rarely do you find that a team becomes the champion of a big league with no contribution from the captain, other than captaincy. Dhoni has already contributed, he has won the last match."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that KKR cannot win their third IPL trophy unless skipper Eoin Morgan makes a significant contribution tonight. Chopra elaborated:

"Morgan has still not been able to win one. If they have to win today evening, in my opinion, Morgan will have to play a match-winning knock. If he does that, Kolkata can win. I don't think this team will win if he doesn't do that."

Morgan has had a horror run with the bat in IPL 2021. The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper has scored just 129 runs at a dismal average of 11.72 in the tournament so far.

