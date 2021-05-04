IPL 2021: "The Mumbai Indians don't need to make changes but are still doing that" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians (MI) are continuously making changes to their playing XI in IPL 2021 despite having no need to do so.

The Mumbai Indians have been hit hard because of Hardik Pandya not being able to roll his arm over and Krunal Pandya proving to be ineffective with the ball. Consequently, they have opted to beef up their bowling department and left out Ishan Kishan from their playing XI for the last two games.

While talking about the Mumbai Indians' possible team changes for their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Aakash Chopra felt the five-time IPL champions might bring back Nathan Coulter-Nile for James Neesham.

"The Mumbai Indians don't need to make changes but are still doing that. They will do something here as well. I feel they might make Jimmy Neesham sit out and bring Nathan Coulter-Nile back," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added Jayant Yadav might also come back into the Mumbai Indians playing XI at the expense of Dhawal Kulkarni.

"They might think about playing Jayant Yadav because if Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back, there is no need of Dhawal Kulkarni and they can play another spinner," observed Chopra.

Kulkarni and Neesham conceded 74 runs in the combined six overs they bowled in the Mumbai Indians' last match against the Chennai Super Kings. With the latter getting out for a golden duck as well, the duo might not retain their places in the MI playing XI.

"The Mumbai Indians can think about playing Ishan Kishan at No. 4" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan was the Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also feels that Ishan Kishan is a better bet than Krunal Pandya to play as a specialist batsman at the No. 4 position.

"The Mumbai Indians can think about playing Ishan Kishan at No.4. Krunal Pandya is a fantastic player but if you want to play someone only for batting at No.4, then Ishan Kishan is a better choice in my opinion," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old signed off with the hope that the Mumbai Indians will be more consistent in their team selection once they get the winning momentum.

"We don't generally see so many changes from Mumbai but this year is a different year for them. They did not get off to a very good start but now they are back to winning ways. So the expectation is that as they keep growing, there will be more stability and lesser changes will be seen," concluded Chopra.

With Kieron Pollard showing his prowess with the ball against CSK, the Mumbai Indians might play both Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya in their playing XI. Pollard and the elder Pandya can perform the fifth bowler's role in such a scenario, assuming Hardik Pandya is not yet fit to bowl.