IPL 2021: "Rajasthan Royals' fortunes will not change with personnel changes" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes changes in team combinations will not trigger an upswing in Rajasthan Royals' fortunes in IPL 2021.

The Rajasthan Royals have been hit hard by the absence of three of their overseas recruits, which has left them with limited maneuverability in terms of their team composition. While Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to injuries, Liam Livingstone has opted out due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Aakash Chopra pointed out the Sanju Samson-led side need better performances from its players rather than looking for changes in their playing XI.

While previewing Rajasthan Royals' clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The Rajasthan Royals have more problems because they don't have the players. If they don't have the players, what can they do, they can only change the approach. The Rajasthan Royals' fortunes will not change with personnel changes. Things can change if the batsmen become more consistent else I see this team struggling a lot."

The Rajasthan Royals are looking to sign Rassie Van der Dussen as Ben Stokes' replacement, but it will take some for him to be available for selection. The South African batsman will have to serve his quarantine period once he reaches India.

Another South African to join Rajasthan Royals 🇮🇳



Rassie van der Dussen 🇿🇦🏏 likely to join Rajasthan Royals for the rest of #IPL2021#RR pic.twitter.com/vrQeJJ0N7N — Supun Tharaka (@Supun_Tharaka_1) April 23, 2021

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra expects more runs from the Rajasthan Royals batsmen

The Rajasthan Royals rely a lot on Sanju Samson [P/C: iplt20.com]

While expecting significant contributions from Jos Buttler, Aakash Chopra wants Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson to show greater consistency.

"They will ask Jos to please score the runs this time because things are not happening for them otherwise. Sanju Samson will have to score runs because you have an average of 70 and strike rate of 150 in the first three matches for the last three years but from the fourth match onwards the average dips to 22 and the strike rate becomes 130. This cannot continue to happen year after year," observed Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator hopes the slightly inexperienced Rajasthan Royals middle-order also rises to the occasion.

"David Miller needs to score runs. Riyan Parag is playing all the matches and the youngster will have to grow now. Rahul Tewatia will have to contribute. Shivam Dube should play how he did and make it even bigger," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra concluded by suggesting a couple of changes the Rajasthan Royals could consider making to their playing XI.

Advertisement

"They can make just one change, they can bring Yashasvi Jaiswal for Manan Vohra. They can also bring Jaydev Unadkat for Shreyas Gopal but that's about it," signed off Chopra.

Manan Vohra has scored just 42 runs in his four outings for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. The inaugural IPL champions could certainly consider replacing him with Yashasvi Jaiswal, as it would also give them a left and right-hand batting combination at the top of the order.