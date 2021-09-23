IPL 2021: "I am sure he would have been a little hurt" - Aakash Chopra on the knock being important for Shreyas Iyer

Aakash Chopra believes Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 47-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will hold the former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper in good stead.

Iyer was replaced by Rishabh Pant as the Delhi Capitals skipper when the former was ruled out of the first half of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. The franchise opted to stick with the wicketkeeper-batsman as captain even though the Mumbaikar was fit and available for the UAE leg.

While reviewing the Delhi Capitals batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shreyas Iyer played a crucial knock. He reasoned:

"It was important for Shreyas Iyer because he is no longer the captain. I am sure he would have been a little hurt because he lost the captaincy because of getting injured. He is also hurt because his name is not there in the World Cup team and that too is because of injury."

The former India cricketer added that Iyer played the ideal knock as per the demands of the situation. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I mean, what can you do, these are things beyond your control. The stage was set, they didn't need too many runs, you can work yourself into form and he did that only. He batted very well in the first match and won the match by hitting a six, the winning hit came from his bat."

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 47 came off 41 deliveries and was studded with a couple of fours and as many sixes. He took his time to gauge the conditions before playing his attacking shots.

Aakash Chopra on the other Delhi Capitals batsmen

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rishabh Pant was his usual attacking self [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan looked good in the middle till they threw away their wickets. He observed:

"Prithvi Shaw looked alright but he was also getting too excited, got out. Shikhar Dhawan has again got the Orange Cap on his head. He played a good knock, till he got out."

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that Marcus Stoinis' injury might be the only area of concern for the Delhi Capitals going forward. Aakash Chopra said:

"Rishabh is batting aggressively, which is also another interesting thing. This team is looking very good. Stoinis has got injured for sure, that is the only negative part of this entire game."

Stoinis suffered an injury while bowling his second over during the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. He left the park immediately and did not return for the remainder of the match.

