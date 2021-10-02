IPL 2021: "This will be a grudge match for the Delhi Capitals" - Aakash Chopra on DC's clash against the Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking for revenge when they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Saturday afternoon's Indian Premier League game.

The Delhi Capitals came up short in all four of their clashes against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. However, they did put it across the Rohit Sharma-led side in their first meeting this year.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals will hope to make their good form count this year. He said:

"This will be a grudge match for the Delhi Capitals. Last time they had played four times, and they were defeated all four times. Mumbai had made Delhi bite the dust, but the story is different this time around."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Prithvi Shaw's injury could be an area of concern for the Delhi Capitals. Chopra elaborated:

"The Delhi Capitals have played good cricket, but have been troubled a little due to Prithvi Shaw going out. Prithvi Shaw's bat has not fired that much in the second half, then he got injured, then you played Steve Smith."

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

Shaw missed the Delhi Capitals' last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although Steve Smith, who replaced the diminutive opener in the playing XI, played a decent knock, he could not give the team a flying start.

Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' probable team changes

The Delhi Capitals will hope that Marcus Stoinis is fit and available [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out the Delhi Capitals' possible team changes if Marcus Stoinis is available for the encounter. He explained:

"If Stoinis is available, it becomes very interesting because then you can leave out Steve Smith and play Ajinkya Rahane if Prithvi Shaw is still not available. I want to play Stoinis; he is that kind of a player who can change the game. He will also do some good pace bowling."

The former KKR player added that the inclusion of Lalit Yadav has also not yielded the desired results for DC. Chopra observed:

"You are playing Lalit Yadav in the batting; it doesn't work out. His bowling also doesn't work that much. He took an odd wicket, but becomes expensive. He is an option, but not really a great option."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that the Delhi Capitals could even think about including Amit Mishra in the playing XI, But he acknowledged that they would not be able to accommodate him.

