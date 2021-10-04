IPL 2021: "The Punjab Kings' hands were still tied" - Aakash Chopra on their loss to RCB

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that player unavailability has derailed the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) campaign throughout IPL 2021.

The Punjab Kings suffered a six-run defeat in yesterday afternoon's Indian Premier League encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The loss has almost ended their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

While reviewing the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings' run has been hampered because of players opting out or getting injured. He said:

"The Punjab Kings' hands were still tied, that is because players are not getting available because of injuries. Fabien Allen was not there, so you had to make more changes. You play Moises Henriques, whom I have been asking you to play."

The former India cricketer added that the Punjab Kings even opted to go into the RCB clash with just three overseas professionals. Chopra elaborated:

"Harpreet Brar also comes back as a left-arm spinner as Fabien Allen is not there. This was a good thing with this team. Deepak Hooda was also made to sit out and they played Sarfaraz in place of him, no issues. They played just three overseas players in the XI - Pooran, Markram and Henriques. They made Ellis sit out."

While Punjab Kings have been hit hard due to the unavailability of their big-ticket players, their foreign recruits have also been found wanting. None of their overseas players have given any noteworthy performances in the current edition of the league apart from Aiden Markram to a certain extent.

"All the cream is at the top" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' batting

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been the standout performers for the Punjab Kings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Punjab Kings' run chase in yesterday's encounter, Aakash Chopra highlighted that they failed to capitalize on an excellent start. He observed:

"The problem with the Punjab batting is that they are top heavy, all the cream is at the top and there they get stuck. Rahul and Mayank did well, they had a 91-run partnership in 10.5 overs, then you should have won the match."

The former KKR player was also taken by surprise by the Punjab Kings' batting order and the shot selection of their overseas batsmen. Chopra explained:

"How will you win because Nicholas Pooran is not making runs. Markram scored 20 runs, was trying to get out and got out. Sarfraz was sent ahead of Shahrukh, I don't know why. In the end, Shahrukh was hitting but Henriques was taking singles, why, I have got no idea. It didn't make sense at all."

Shahrukh Khan was run out by Harshal Patel when Moises Henriques tried to take a cheeky single off the first ball of the final over. The Aussie all-rounder then tried to place the ball for a couple instead of going for a big hit when the Punjab Kings required 16 runs off the last three deliveries.

