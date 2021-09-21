IPL 2021: "When RCB lose, they lose so badly" - Aakash Chopra on their defeat against KKR

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) tendency to suffer massive defeats could cost them a spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

RCB were bowled out for just 92 runs in their Indian Premier League encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. They then allowed the Eoin Morgan-led side to chase down the target in just ten overs.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Here are the lowest totals for Royal Challengers Bangalore.



#ipl2021 #crickettwitter #RCB could just manage a paltry 92 in their alloted 20 overs against the #KKR and lost the match by 9 wickets.Here are the lowest totals for Royal Challengers Bangalore. #RCB could just manage a paltry 92 in their alloted 20 overs against the #KKR and lost the match by 9 wickets.



Here are the lowest totals for Royal Challengers Bangalore.



#ipl2021 #crickettwitter https://t.co/ljepq0KauO

While reviewing the KKR-RCB encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Virat Kohli-led side is prone to embarrassing losses. He said:

"Royal Challengers looked a little challenged. Kohli's team doesn't win when he wins the toss. There has been a slight upheaval already in the table. Bangalore's system is different, when they lose, they lose so badly."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that RCB need to learn from the likes of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on how to recover from a poor start. Chopra explained:

"Great teams, when they lose give two points, but do not lose too much with that. They save the net run rate and take the match deep because it will come in handy in the end. If you see the first match, Chennai were 25/4 and found a way to reach 156. In the same match, Mumbai had lost three wickets in the powerplay but they found a way to last 20 overs."

RCB were decently placed at a score of 41/1 just before the end of the powerplay. They lost their next six wickets for just 25 runs and could not even bat out their full quota of overs.

"RCB will get stuck if they don't have 16 points" - Aakash Chopra

RCB are currently placed third on the points table [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that RCB will be in trouble if they don't register at least three more wins. He elaborated:

"But this is the team that when they lose wickets, they do it one after the other and they don't play the entire 20 overs. The net run rate takes such a solid beating, that in the end they will get stuck if they don't have 16 points."

The 44-year-old signed off by highlighting that RCB's net run rate could cause their exit from the tournament. Chopra observed:

"The net run rate will drown them if they are stuck with someone on 14 points. Their net run is worst among the top four teams and Kolkata, who have reached the fifth spot, their net run rate is better than them."

Also Read

RCB's net run rate of -0.706 is the worst among all the teams. CSK gave them a 69-run thrashing earlier in the tournament.

Edited by Sai Krishna