IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli was in beast mode" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's batting performance against MI

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli brought the aggressive facet of his game to the fore at the start of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) innings against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Kohli's 51-run knock helped RCB set a target of 166 for MI in Sunday night's IPL 2021 encounter. The Bangalore bowlers then bowled out the Rohit Sharma-led side for 111 runs to romp home by 54 runs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

While reviewing RCB's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that their skipper was in a different mood. He elaborated:

"Virat Kohli came with some other attitude, he started hitting right from the first over. Who opens his account with a six like that. It was almost a catch but went for a six. In the second over, he went after Bumrah although the latter had dismissed Devdutt Padikkal. But when Kohli gets the strike, he was going in beast mode."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the RCB innings meandered a little after the powerplay overs. Chopra explained:

"When Padikkal got out, there was a good partnership between Bharat and Kohli, it was destructive. But the moment the powerplay got over, everything starts changing. Kohli starts like a bullet train but slows down suddenly, just like we saw in Sharjah. Bharat got out playing a big shot."

Kohli and Srikar Bharat stitched together a 68-run partnership for the second wicket in just seven overs after the early dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal.

Aakash Chopra on the second half of the RCB innings

Glenn Maxwell gave a match-defining performance for RCB [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Glenn Maxwell's innings that helped RCB post a defendable score. He observed:

"Maxwell comes and he was not able to strike the ball initially. You feel the things might change but then Maxwell's bat starts talking. He was very very good, the left-handed Maxwell might have scored more runs than the right-handed one, he was hitting sixes while playing reverse sweeps and switch hits."

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that RCB could have reached an even more formidable score if they had not faltered in the last couple of overs. Chopra said:

"When AB de Villiers came and started hitting, he showed that whether he is in form or not but his fear is still there in the bowlers' minds. But after that, only nine runs in the last two overs while losing three wickets and the 185 which was looking likely on the board was stopped at 165."

Also Read

Although RCB could not make the best use of the death overs, the 166-run target proved more than enough for MI. The Virat Kohli-led side consolidated their third position in the Indian Premier League points table and a couple more wins are likely to guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Edited by Sai Krishna