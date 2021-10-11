IPL 2021: "Robin Uthappa turned the clock back once again" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's run chase against DC

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Robin Uthappa was back to his former destructive self during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s successful run chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK put it across the Rishabh Pant-led side by four wickets in Qualifier 1 to become the first team to reach the IPL 2021 final. Uthappa played a blazing 63-run knock to set the platform for the successful run chase.

While reflecting on CSK's batting effort, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad for stringing together a significant partnership after the early loss of Faf du Plessis. He said:

"Faf du Plessis got out in front of Nortje's pace. Robin Uthappa batted amazingly well. He turned the clock back once again. He was absolutely sensational. Ruturaj Gaikwad, this guy is just growing in confidence. He is going from strength to strength. He is doing better and better."

The former India opener pointed out that the match seemed to be going away from CSK's grasp after Uthappa's dismissal. Shardul Thakur was promoted up the order, but lasted only one ball, while Ambati Rayudu didn't last for too long either. Chopra elaborated:

"Shardul came to bat after Robbie. This was a bizarre decision. Why did he come, I don't know. But Dhoni is there, he can do that. This thing could have backfired, but it is a different thing that Shardul got out in just one ball. Suddenly when the match seemed to be in your control, the game is on, the things have changed. Rayudu and Moeen Ali came, Rayudu got run out."

CSK lost the wickets of Uthappa, Shardul Thakur and Ambati Rayudu in the space of seven deliveries for the addition of just six runs. In the process, they squandered a position of strength at 113-1 to slip to 119-4. However, MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a dazzling match-winning cameo to take his team home.

"It was a stop-the-press moment" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni coming ahead of Jadeja and Bravo for CSK

MS Dhoni gave the finishing touches to the CSK run chase. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that MS Dhoni walking out to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo surprised many. He said in this regard:

"When the wicket fell in the 19th over, Nortje had bowled a brilliant over before that, Ruturaj was the batsman dismissed, MS Dhoni came to bat. It was a stop-the-press moment that why MS Dhoni had come and they had not sent Jaddu or Dwayne Bravo."

However, the 44-year-old explained the rationale behind the CSK captain promoting himself up the order, saying:

"For two reasons - one of course, it is a big moment, and he wanted to take the charge and the second more important reason, the leg-side boundary was shorter in the 19th over. If Jaddu had come, the leg-side boundary would have become longer for him, and it is very difficult to hit sixes over the off side. So, he (Dhoni) backed himself. They could have gone towards Bravo, but he doesn't score runs on the leg side, he scores on the off side. So he (Dhoni) took a calculated chance."

The move paid rich dividends as MS Dhoni's six-ball unbeaten 18 helped CSK romp home and reach a record-extending ninth IPL final.

