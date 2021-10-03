IPL 2021: "I want to see him playing for India" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock for CSK against RR

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and opined that the 24-year-old will be a huge asset for Team India in the future.

Gaikwad blasted an unbeaten 101 off 60 deliveries in last night's IPL 2021 encounter between CSK and RR. However, the knock went in vain as the Sanju Samson-led side overhauled the 190-run target to register their fifth win of the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

While reflecting on Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted a bright future for the youngster. He elaborated:

"The Indian Premier League provides a stage for talent. Ruturaj Gaikwad is CSK's today and there is no doubt that he will become Team India's tomorrow because this guy has special qualities. He is absolutely sensational, I want to see him playing for India."

The former India cricketer lamented the fact that Ruturaj Gaikwad's best effort would not help his team register a win. Chopra observed:

"It's really sad that the team could not win despite his century but he started with a four - straight drive and finished with a 107m six. I mean you couldn't have asked anything more from Ruturaj, he has done everything."

Gaikwad played a couple of T20Is for Team India during their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. However, quite a few of India's first-team regulars were missing in that series and he will want to earn his place in the country's full-strength side.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad's century was of a different class altogether" - Aakash Chopra

Ruturaj Gaikwad played some glorious shots during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra labeled Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock as one of the best efforts in IPL 2021. He explained:

"The knock Ruturaj played, we saw Devdutt Padikaal and Buttler's hundreds but this century was of a different class altogether. He had scored 22-23 runs in the first 25 balls, he was going at a strike rate of 96 but after that the way he demolished the opposition."

The reputed commentator signed off by speaking in glowing terms about Ruturaj Gaikwad's meticulous planning of his innings. Chopra said:

"There are so many things about him that I like a lot. The way he plays, he first chooses where to hit a six, plays with a straight bat. He hits sixes and fours but if the ball cannot be hit for a four, he quietly takes a single to go to the other end. His skills are absolutely astonishingly wonderful and his temperament is top class along with it.

Gaikwad's unbeaten 101 was studded with nine fours and five sixes. He even reached his century by smacking Mustafizur Rahman for a six off the last ball of the CSK innings.

