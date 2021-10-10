IPL 2021: "It will be very interesting" - Aakash Chopra predicts how openers and bowlers of CSK and DC could fare in Qualifier 1

Aakash Chopra has made some interesting predictions about the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

The Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni-led sides will cross swords for a place in the title decider of the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have well-rounded squads, and have most of the bases covered.

While making his predictions for the CSK-DC clash, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the combination of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel could be more stingy than Moeen Ali and Ravichandran Ashwin. He observed:

"Left-arm spinners will have a better economy rate than right-arm spinners. Both sides have left-arm and right-arm spinners; it will be very interesting. Jadeja and Axar, Moeen and Ravichandran Ashwin."

The former India cricketer also predicted that at least one of the four openers could play a substantial knock on Sunday. Chopra elaborated:

"One of the four openers - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad - will surely score a half-century. It is possible two of them might also do that."

CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 @CSKFansArmy #IPL2021 "Ruturaj and Faf at the top of the order have been outstanding. the batters coming in the middle-order can play with a lot more freedom" - Sam Curran 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu "Ruturaj and Faf at the top of the order have been outstanding. the batters coming in the middle-order can play with a lot more freedom" - Sam Curran 🦁💛#WhistlePodu | #IPL2021

Both CSK and DC have slight concerns regarding their middle-order batting. The two sides will hope that their openers give them a good start to ease the pressure on their middle order.

"One batter will be dismissed by a bouncer" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Anrich Nortje could strike with a bouncer. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons that a short-pitched delivery could get the better of at least one of the batters. He predicted:

"One batter will be dismissed by a bouncer. Who that will be I have got no idea, but it can be anyone. It is possible it might be off Nortje's delivery, and Avesh also bowls bouncers these days."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #IPL2021 Word spreads. Ruturaj likely to get a lot of bouncers in the coming days. And I’m also pretty sure that he’ll be able to figure out a way to handle that too… #CSK Word spreads. Ruturaj likely to get a lot of bouncers in the coming days. And I’m also pretty sure that he’ll be able to figure out a way to handle that too… #CSK #IPL2021

The former KKR player concluded by picking the Delhi Capitals as the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 final. Chopra said in this regard:

"I am going with Delhi to win. Yes, I am going with them; let's see."

The Delhi Capitals have defeated the Chennai Super Kings in both league games between the two sides this year. They will hope to continue their winning run against the three-time champions and seal their spot in the final.

