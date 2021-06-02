IPL 2021: "Couple of franchises are going to get hurt very very badly" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh players' likely unavailability

Aakash Chopra has observed that a couple of franchises will be dealt a huge blow due to the likely absence of Bangladesh players for the rest of IPL 2021.

Ashley Giles has already stated that the England players are unlikely to play the remainder of IPL 2021. There are reports that Pat Cummins will also not be available and the Bangladesh Cricket Board president has said that they will not be giving NOCs to their players as well.

We are not giving NOC to Shakib and Mustafiz to play remainder of IPL.

- Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan#IPLinUAE #IPL #IPL2021 #Shakib #Mustafizur pic.twitter.com/WlBYPY0Wf4 — The Script India (@thescript_in) May 31, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the likely unavailability of the Bangladesh players for the remaining matches of IPL 2021 has compounded problems for a couple franchises.

"Earlier there were only question marks over the availability of Australian and English cricketers. Now Bangladesh has also said that only two of their players play, but both of them will not be given the NOC. Couple of franchises are going to get hurt very very badly," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman may not be seen plying their trade in the UAE.

"Shakib Al Hasan for all practical purposes is out. He will not be a part of the second half of the IPL. It is being heard that the other player, Mustafizur Rahman, will also not be allowed for the remaining IPL matches," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shakib Al Hasan's absence for the remainder of IPL 2021 will be a massive setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders, with Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan also likely to be unavailable.

"If Shakib doesn't come, it will be a huge loss for Kolkata. Firstly, Pat Cummins has gone. For all practical purposes Eoin Morgan will also not be there and now Shakib Al Hasan, so quite a few of your main players are not there. So how will it work?" asked Chopra.

KKR might still be able to manage without the Bangladesh all-rounder as he was not even part of their playing XI in the last few matches of IPL 2021. They also have Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert as probable replacements for Cummins and Morgan in the starting line-up, if the New Zealand players are available.

Aakash Chopra on the other IPL franchise that will be hit hard

Mustafizur Rahman was an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rahman's absence would be an even bigger blow to the Rajasthan Royals, with a majority of their overseas contingent likely to be unavailable for the rest of IPL 2021.

"It is not just the only franchise. If you see the Rajasthan Royals, there is going to be no Buttler, Stokes, Jofra, Liam Livingstone and if now Mustafizur Rahman is also not there, then what will happen. Andrew Tye had left earlier also, so we don't know if he will come back or not," observed Chopra.

Standing tall, standing out. 🔥



Who was your top Royals performer this season?#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/VzBehdFoz1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 16, 2021

The Jaipur-based franchise will be left with just Chris Morris and David Miller from their initial overseas contingent if the aforementioned players are not available for the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.