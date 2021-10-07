IPL 2021: "It's their bowling that's keeping them together" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's positives ahead of their clash against PBKS

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowling has been their strongest facet in the current edition of the Indian Premier League

CSK take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Thursday afternoon's IPL 2021 encounter. A win for the MS Dhoni-led side will assure them a spot in Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

While reflecting on CSK's positives in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded their bowling attack while pinpointing Shardul Thakur in particular. He explained:

"The bowling has become extremely efficient. I think it's their bowling that's keeping them together. The way Shardul Thakur has been bowling, the Lord is absolutely sensational. His numbers in the UAE are extremely wonderful."

The former India opener added that the rest of the CSK bowling attack has also given a decent account of themselves. Chopra elaborated:

"Deepak Chahar has gone a little off the boil but his performance was very good in the first half. Josh Hazlewood did get hit by Yashasvi in one match but other than that, he has actually been a good addition. Jaddu and Moeen Ali - Jaddu has been bowling well and Moeen Ali has bowled well whenever he has been given the ball."

CSK have four bowlers - Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja - who have taken ten or more wickets in IPL 2021. Although they don't have an express pace bowler and haven't used Imran Tahir's leg-spin much, their bowling attack has performed well as a unit.

Aakash Chopra on CSK's positives in the batting department

CSK have a formidable opening pair in Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis as the biggest positives in CSK's batting lineup. He said:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis - the best opening pair in this league so far, head and shoulder above the rest. The way Ruturaj is playing is giving calmness to the heart."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "For me, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the Man Of This Tournament IPL 2021." - Gautam Gambhir "For me, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the Man Of This Tournament IPL 2021." - Gautam Gambhir

The former KKR player added that Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali have also delivered the goods in patches for the franchise. Chopra observed:

"Ambati Rayudu has been very good. So Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj and Ambati Rayudu - these three players are carrying the team. Moeen Ali's bat also talked in the first half but it has not talked after that. But these are the three-four players on whose might the batting is working."

Gaikwad and Du Plessis, with 521 and 470 runs respectively, have been CSK's standout performers with the bat. Moeen Ali, Rayudu and Jadeja have also scored more than 200 runs and have given some match-winning performances.

