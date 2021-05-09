IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his overseas XI of the tournament

Aakash Chopra has picked his overseas XI of IPL 2021 thus far. He carried out this exercise in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

IPL 2021 was suspended after 29 league stage matches due to positive COVID-19 test results in some of the franchises. The tournament saw Indian players outshine the overseas contingent, as is evident by them dominating the Orange and Purple Cap lists.

Aakash Chopra picked Faf du Plessis and Jos Buttler as the two openers in this hypothetical IPL 2021 XI.

"I have picked Faf du Plessis first. He has batted amazingly well, scored runs consistently and at a good pace. I think with him will be Jos Buttler. His real form was seen in the 124-run knock against SRH. He was a little hot and cold before that but it was not that he was getting out for five runs. He scored a few forties and the century came after that," said Chopra.

Moeen Ali's enterprising knocks at No. 3 for CSK earned him that spot in the reputed commentator's overseas IPL 2021 XI.

"I have kept Moeen Ali at No.3. He made good contributions when he was sent to bat at No.3. He did not score the seventies, eighties or hundreds but the fifties he scored were scored at a fast pace," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra picked Glenn Maxwell at No. 4 in this IPL 2021 XI because of his belligerent knocks for RCB on difficult pitches at Chepauk.

"At No.4, I have got Glenn Maxwell. RCB started to play him at No.4. We thought he will get stuck on the Chennai pitch but he batted well. His shot selection was better than before and he gave himself some time," added Chopra.

Maxwell's RCB teammate AB de Villiers was undoubtedly chosen by Chopra in his best overseas team of IPL 2021.

"At No.5, I have kept AB de Villiers. He is not your No.5 but when RCB kept him there, we all were surprised. AB said he will score runs wherever you bat him. He has played a couple of dangerous innings, one in Chennai and another in Ahmedabad," pointed out Chopra.

Kieron Pollard's destructive knock in the IPL 2021 encounter against CSK earned him the No. 6 spot in this team.

"At No.6, the start was slow, there was a knock of 40-odd but then the 87 against CSK, Kieron Pollard became the lord of the Kotla," said Chopra.

GOAT of T20 cricket 🐐

Mumbai Indians chased down 219 in 20 overs against CSK courtesy Pollard's 87* (34)

Apart from the aforementioned players, Jonny Bairstow is probably the only other overseas batsman to have given a good account of himself in IPL 2021.

Aakash Chopra's picks of all-rounders and bowlers in his overseas IPL 2021 XI

Rashid Khan is the only specialist spinner in Aakash Chopra's overseas XI of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

A couple of dominant displays with bat and ball earned Andre Russell a place in Aakash Chopra's overseas XI of IPL 2021.

"At No.7, I have got Andre Russell. His bat did not fire because he did not get that much batting. His number was coming too low down the order. One day when they were 31/5, he demolished the attack. He took wickets as well and even took five wickets in an innings against Mumbai," said Chopra.

The former KKR player chose Chris Morris at No. 8 for his all-round match-winning displays in IPL 2021.

"After that, I have kept Chris Morris. Whichever encounters Rajasthan won, his performance has been good, somewhere wickets and runs at other times. They were important runs. It might have been a short knock but a match-winning one," added Chopra.

Chris Morris the hero for Rajasthan Royals! His blistering knock of 36 crushed Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets with 2 balls to spare. RR won from a losing position.

Aakash Chopra picked Sam Curran ahead of Pat Cummins in his preferred overseas XI of IPL 2021.

"I was confused between Pat Cummins and Sam Curran, I am going with Sam Curran for the simple reason that he is value for money. He does better than his abilities," highlighted Chopra.

Rashid Khan and Trent Boult were the two specialist bowlers picked by the 43-year-old to complete his best overseas lineup of IPL 2021.

"At No.10, I have got Rashid. I thought about Narine and didn't find any other good spinner in the overseas contingent. In the end, I have kept Trent Boult," signed off Chopra.

Aakash Chopra's overseas IPL 2021 XI: Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult