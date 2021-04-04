IPL 2021: "RCB's biggest threat is their starting problems" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said an indifferent start could be the biggest threat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021 as it could derail their campaign.

RCB's challenge is known to wither away towards the business end of the tournament. Considering that, the franchise will hope to get off to a bright start and carry that confidence throughout the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out RCB might not begin their campaign on a positive note as their initial encounters are on the spin-friendly Chepauk track.

"Their biggest threat is their starting problems. It is possible some garbage comes in the spark plug because they are playing their first three encounters in Chennai and after that they are going to Mumbai," said Chopra.

The former KKR player highlighted the RCB batting might be found wanting in Chennai, especially since they are up against the might of the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Their batting will not be that useful in Chennai. There will be pressure on Kohli, there are only okay okay chances of Maxwell firing there. To go to Chennai and do well is not going to be easy for RCB. And whom are they facing, first Mumbai and then they will be up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opposition can come out on top, so it is possible they don't start well," added Chopra.

RCB will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders in their third match in Chennai. The Eoin Morgan-led side will also be a tough nut to crack, considering the quality spinners in their lineup.

Aakash Chopra feels RCB is moving from one venue to the other very quickly

RCB will play their last five matches at the Eden Gardens [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons RCB moving their base continuously in the initial phase of the tournament might also be a drawback for them.

"After that they go to Mumbai for two encounters, that is another problem. Most teams are going to one venue and playing their first five matches, whether you talk about Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad or CSK. With that you understand the ground a little more and then you are not shunting from one place to the other," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Virat Kohli-led side's campaign might already be done and dusted before they move to the Eden Gardens to play their final five league phase matches.

"They will play three in Chennai, then go to Mumbai, and then to Ahmedabad, obviously no one knows that ground well. By the time they reach Kolkata, a pitch which might favour them, the season might be already in the doldrums," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra concluded by highlighted RCB is known to follow a downward spiral when things start going against them.

"A team like Mumbai Indians or Sunrisers Hyderabad, if they start slowly you know they will peak at the right time but this team goes the opposite. If everything is good then fine but if something goes wrong the wheels come off very quickly," signed off Chopra.

Virat Kohli and the RCB team are likely to feel at home at Eden Gardens, which has a true surface and a quick outfield. They will hope to be in the reckoning for a playoff berth by the time they reach Kolkata and utilize the favorable conditions to their advantage.

