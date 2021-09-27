IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks SRH & RR playing XI, includes Shivam Dube

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra has picked his predicted XI for the encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday (September 27).

Chopra picked wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami to open the innings alongside David Warner. He also feels the time has come for SRH to try out youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, now that they have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here is what Aakash Chopra predicted about SRH's playing XI:

"I will play Warner. I want to give him every opportunity available. With Warner, I will play Shreevats Goswami as he can be the future after Wriddhiman Saha for at least three years. I will play Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma in place of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey. Bowling is not a problem, the problem is in the batting."

Aakash Chopra's SRH XI: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Aakash Chopra picks his XI for RR

Aakash Chopra wants RR to back their batting a bit and bring back overseas players like Chris Morris and Evin Lewis into the playing XI. Morris had an off-day against the Punjab Kings, but Lewis looked threatening with the bat up top.

Chopra also believes someone like Shivam Dube can have an instant impact and can be played as a seaming all-rounder in the playing XI. He feels Tabraiz Shamsi shouldn't have a place in the playing XI.

"If Evin Lewis is available, I would play him and replace Tabraiz Shamsi with either Chris Morris or Oshane Thomas. You cannot play Shamsi. You need to back your batting. You also need to think about Shivam Dube. Why not play someone who can give you a few overs as well with the ball," Chopra concluded.

Aakash Chopra's RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi.

