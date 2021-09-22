IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra predicts overseas players for DC vs SRH clash

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has predicted his overseas players for the Delhi Capitals (DC) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Dubai on Wednesday.

While DC are currently in second position in the points table with six wins from eight games, SRH are at the bottom, having won only one of their seven matches in the first leg.

Ahead of the clash, Chopra analyzed the sides and picked his overseas players for the game.

Speaking about DC on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

“Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will be my foreign players for DC.”

Expressing surprise over the franchise’s decision to not play Anrich Nortje-Kagiso Rabada together in the first half, Chopra added:

“Was surprised why Nortje, Rabada didn't play together earlier. UAE will again suit them.”

On Amit Mishra and Steve Smith, Chopra opined that, while they were good players, they do not fit into the playing XI as of now. He stated:

“No place for Mishra and Smith in my XI. According to me, this combination will work in DC's favor.”

While Mishra played four games for DC in the first half of IPL 2021 and picked up six wickets, Smith scored 104 runs in six matches.

“Warner, Kane, Rashid, Holder my overseas players for SRH against DC” - Aakash Chopra

Shifting focus to SRH, Chopra named David Warner, skipper Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder as his four overseas picks for the clash against DC.

He also urged SRH to let Wriddhiman Saha open with Warner, since the two tasted success in the UAE last season. Chopra pointed out:

“Warner, Kane, Rashid, Holder my overseas players for SRH against DC. Warner-Saha must open for SRH. These two had turned things around for the franchise last time.”

The former cricketer also advised SRH to give the young players in the middle order a long enough run to prove themselves. Chopra added:

“There are a lot of youngsters in the middle-order. Whoever plays must get a decent run. Vijay Shankar can be fit in as well as an all-rounder.”

The 44-year-old picked DC as the favorites to win the match. The last time the two sides met, in the first half of IPL 2021, the game went into the Super Over, with DC eventually emerging victorious.

