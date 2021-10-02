IPL 2021: "Desperate times, desperate measures" - Aakash Chopra proposes Shakib Al Hasan to replace Eoin Morgan as KKR captain

Aakash Chopra has proposed an unconventional solution to Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) problems in IPL 2021 regarding their position in the points table and skipper Eoin Morgan's poor form.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested KKR to contemplate making Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan the captain for the rest of the tournament. Chopra said he has "nothing against" Morgan and explained that Shakib will provide KKR's playing XIs with more balance with his all-round ability.

Aakash Chopra wrote on Twitter:

"Desperate times, desperate measures. Can #KKR contemplate making Shakib the captain for the remaining games? Nothing against Morgan but if runs aren’t coming, they simply aren’t. Can happen to the best of players. Shakib would give a few overs alongside his batting. Thoughts?"

Aakash Chopra's comments came in light of KKR's defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dubai on Friday which landed a major blow to the two-time champions' dreams of finishing in the top-four. Eoin Morgan came to bat at a crucial juncture in the game but failed to go past two deliveries. His tally for the tournament now reads at 107 runs from 11 matches at 11.89, including single-digit scores in all UAE-leg games so far.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan hasn't played a game in the UAE. He played in three games during the first phase of IPL 2021 but failed to make any notable impact - 26 runs at 12.67 and two wickets via his left-arm off-spin from three games.

"Eoin Morgan makes this team a bit weak" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra had also spoken about Eoin Morgan's form before Friday's match. The former opener called the Englishman the "weak link" in the KKR batting order who needs to introspect and get his bat to "do the talking."

Aakash Chopra told ESPNcricinfo:

"Morgan's bat should do the talking but unfortunately that has not been the case. If the captain of your team comes to bat at No.4 or No.5 meaning that if he is the engine room of your team but he is the weak link in the batting then it is time to look inwards and understand that scoring runs is important. He makes this team a bit weak because there is no movement in the middle order except when Nitish Rana or Dinesh Karthik does it."

KKR are still placed fourth in the points table but need to win their remaining two matches, while simultaneously hoping for at least one defeat each to PBKS, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

