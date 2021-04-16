IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra says Chris Morris paid his first EMI to the Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has said that Chris Morris paid the first installment of his signing amount back to the Rajasthan Royals with his match-winning knock against the Delhi Capitals.

Morris was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores at the IPL 2021 auction. He smashed an unbeaten 36 off just 18 deliveries to help the inaugural IPL champions win the encounter by three wickets.

While talking about the Rajasthan Royals' star performers in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the franchise must be chuffed at seeing their big-ticket player repaying the faith they showed in him.

"All Indians feel happy when they get full returns for whatever they have paid. I think Rajasthan is getting a similar feeling. They had bought Chris Morris for 16.25 crores and he has paid back his first EMI after winning this encounter," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Chris Morris deserves plaudits, although he was helped in his cause by some lacklustre bowling by the Delhi Capitals at the death.

"He bowled only three overs but how well he batted. He used to bat like this earlier but of late his bat was a little silent. We had started seeing him as a bowler who can bat a bit. But in the end, he just smashed it. Bowling was definitely a little ordinary but credit must be given where it is due," added Chopra.

Chris Morris walked into bat with the Rajasthan Royals needing 58 runs off 31 deliveries with four wickets in hand. He lost the company of David Miller in the very next over after a couple of lusty blows.

But the all-rounder kept his cool while stitching together an unbroken 46-run eighth-wicket partnership with Jaydev Unadkat to take the Rajasthan Royals home with two deliveries to spare.

Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' other star performer

Jaydev Unadkat picked the first three wickets for the Rajasthan Royals [P/C: iplt20.com]

While lauding Jaydev Unadkat's performance for the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra highlighted the left-arm pacer led Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title in 2019-20.

"Jaydev Unadkat has come after performing well. He had won the Ranji Trophy, it is not that he does well in T20s only. I was a little surprised, I had thought they will give the new ball to Mustafizur or Chris Morris but they went with Jaydev," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old concluded by stating that Unadkat's excellent spell with the new ball gave the Rajasthan Royals the ascendancy early in the contest.

"He took wickets, didn't bowl too many slower ones. He said in the post-match presentation as well that he bowled only 6-7 slower balls although people might be thinking he will bowl all slower ones. He used his brains well and broke the back of Delhi," concluded Chopra.

Unadkat snared the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane to reduce the Delhi Capitals to a score of 36/6 and conceded just 15 runs in his four overs. He also played the supporting role to perfection with the bat as Morris took the Rajasthan Royals across the line.