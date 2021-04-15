IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra says SRH have only themselves to blame if they lose such matches

Aakash Chopra has said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have only themselves to blame for frittering away an easy run-chase in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

SRH needed just 54 runs off the last seven overs, with nine wickets in hand and two established batsmen at the crease. However, they lost their way after David Warner's dismissal in the 14th over and eventually fell short by six runs.

While reviewing the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed it is unbecoming of a strong team like SRH to lose a match after being in the ascendancy for the majority of the game.

"This was a bizarre game because you were totally in control. It is something that is going to hurt them badly because the balance is good, bowling is good, there is depth in batting, the overseas contingent is brilliant but if you lose matches like this, you have only yourselves to blame," said Chopra.

The reputed commentator pointed out that Manish Pandey will have to take some of the brickbats, as an experienced player like him should have taken SRH across the line.

"Pandey scored runs in the last match and he scored runs here as well. You expect from him after so many years that the day he is set, he will win you the game. If you bat for that long and continue to go at run-a-ball, it was fine till Warner was there as he was soaking the pressure and allowing Pandey to get set," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra elaborated that Pandey's inability to rotate strike went a long way in contributing to SRH's downfall.

"But when Warner got out it was Pandey's job to accelerate and make other batsmen's task easier. That is where I think Pandey absolutely lost it. Two fours and two sixes, that means 20 runs came off four balls, which means there were plenty of dot balls. If you play three overs or so as dot balls, it will be almost impossible to win the match." added Chopra.

Advertisement

Manish Pandey scored 38 runs off 39 deliveries. While he was required to steady the ship when SRH lost Wriddhiman Saha early, he could not provide the much-needed impetus when the asking rate was mounting.

Remaining not out in most UNSUCCESSFUL chases in IPL - batting in top-5 positions:



4 - David Miller

4 - MANISH PANDEY



2 - Dhoni, Duminy, Karthik, Pollard, Rahane, S Smith #SRHvsKKR #IPL2021 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 11, 2021

Aakash Chopra on SRH losing a flurry of wickets

SRH lost three wickets in the 17th overs bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging Abdul Samad is too young to be blamed, Aakash Chopra observed the 19-year-old could have been cautious against Shahbaz Ahmed and then launched an attack on the seamers.

Advertisement

"Abdul Samad should have applied a little more brain, that he should not hit now, I am not blaming him, he is a young kid. But fast bowling was about to come," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by stating that SRH losing three wickets in Ahmed's over put them behind the eight ball.

"So to get out while trying to hit Shahbaz's last ball, it would have been better if he had given himself time and he might have done better. If you lose three wickets in an over, there is no chance you are going to bounce back then," signed off Chopra.

SRH needed 35 runs off the last four overs with eight wickets in hand. But Jonny Bairstow and Pandey lost their wickets trying to go for big shots off the first two deliveries of the 17th over, with Abdul Samad following suit to almost finish the match as a contest.