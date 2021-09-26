IPL 2021: "It was going like a Test match" - Aakash Chopra on the Sunrisers Hyderabad's run-chase against the Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has highlighted how the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) tardy approach to the run-chase in yesterday's IPL 2021 encounter made it seem like a Test match.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the Kane Williamson-led side a target of 126 runs in the Indian Premier League match played in Sharjah. With the sluggish surface making strokeplay difficult, the Sunrisers Hyderabad managed a meager 20 runs in the powerplay to fall behind the eight ball.

While reflecting on the Sunrisers Hyderabad run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that their lethargic start along with a flurry of wickets cost them dearly. He elaborated:

"It was going like a Test match. They scored just 20-22 runs in the powerplay. Warner also gets out, Kane Williamson also gets out and after some time Manish Pandey also gets out, Kedar Jadhav also gets out. Wickets keep falling one after the other."

While lauding Ravi Bishnoi's bowling performance, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Jason Holder could not take the Sunrisers Hyderabad across the line despite his best efforts. Chopra observed:

"Ravi Bishnoi comes and shines, then you think why you dropped him. He was doing very well, he did well last year also. Why you didn't play him from the beginning? We don't have answers to those questions. Jason Holder hit four sixes and took the team close to victory but they didn't get a win."

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Jason Holder making quite a compelling case that even on sticky grim pitches, it's *still* not about Test-style batting, and it's *still* about hitting sixes. Jason Holder making quite a compelling case that even on sticky grim pitches, it's *still* not about Test-style batting, and it's *still* about hitting sixes.

Holder smashed an unbeaten 47 off just 29 deliveries, which included five hits over the ropes. However, he couldn't hit a six off the final delivery that would have taken the match into a Super Over.

Aakash Chopra on the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling effort

Jason Holder was the star performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad with the ball as well [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that even the Punjab Kings failed to gather any momentum during their batting effort. He said:

"It seemed the wagon was not moving at all, whether it was KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle or Nicholas Pooran - no one was able to do anything. They tried a little for sure. In the end, Hooda also tried and somehow they played 20 overs to score 125 runs. That's not a bad total but not great also."

While stating that Holder was also the standout bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 44-year-old was slightly disappointed with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's effort. Chopra explained:

"Jason Holder did a very good job. Rashid always does well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's speed is the only concern I am seeing. 120-odd has become his average pace. It's not because the pitch was slow, he was bowling slow in Sri Lanka and Dubai also. Sandeep Sharma - he bowled really well."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoff race after Saturday night's defeat. They will hope to register a few wins in their remaining five matches to finish on a positive note.

