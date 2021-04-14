IPL 2021: "I was utterly shocked" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's loss to MI

Aakash Chopra has expressed utter shock at the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) capitulation in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR seemed to be well on course for an easy win when they required just 31 runs off 30 deliveries with six wickets in hand. But they committed harakiri to eventually lose the match by 10 runs.

While reviewing the KKR-MI encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed dismay at the Eoin Morgan-led side's abject surrender.

"How did Kolkata lose this match? I was utterly totally shocked the way they lost the match. I had predicted Mumbai to win but they did not have any right to win at that stage. It felt like it was Kolkata's game but Kolkata choked," said Chopra.

While observing that KKR has a poor overall record against the five-time IPL champions, the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned the lack of mettle shown by their players in Tuesday's encounter.

"They tend to choke against Mumbai, why I don't know. But this was not just down to skills but the shot selection, and the temperament to win the match was nowhere to be seen. They should have hundred percent won this match," added Chopra.

KKR has won just six out of the twenty-eight encounters they have played against MI in IPL history. Their recent record against the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is even more abysmal, with just one victory in their last twelve clashes.

Aakash Chopra questions the KKR players' shot selection

The KKR players went for the glory shots to lose their wickets [P/C: iplt20.com]

While questioning Eoin Morgan's shot selection, Aakash Chopra observed the KKR captain has to deliver the goods for the team to do well.

"I am seeing a problem here, seriously. If the captain Morgan does not score runs, this season will not be good for you because he is a captain and a captain has to lead from the front. Now it's been two games, last match it was okay but this match he played a bad shot to get out," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by stating that the youngsters in the team cannot be blamed if stalwarts like Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan play reckless strokes to get dismissed.

"Shakib Al Hasan also played a bad shot to get out. If such big players play bad shots to get out, you cannot say anything to Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana," signed off Chopra.

Both Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan were caught in the deep trying to go for the big hits when the need of the hour was just to rotate strike. The duo threw away their wickets on either side of a well-set Nitish Rana's dismissal, with Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik unable to seal the win thereafter.

