"He has done well whenever he has played T20 cricket" - Aakash Chopra says Wanindu Hasaranga is a 'phenomenal' inclusion for RCB

Aakash Chopra has termed Wanindu Hasaranga a "phenomenal inclusion" in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) lineup for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The Virat Kohli-led side have signed Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Daniel Sams are three of their foreign recruits who are not available for the rest of the season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Hasaranga has an excellent record in the shortest format of the game. He said:

"Adam Zampa is not there, so they have taken Hasaranga for him. Interestingly enough, there was a doubt about his availability earlier and was thus not picked in the auction. But everyone believed that he should have been picked because he has done well whenever he has played T20 cricket, whether for his country or otherwise."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that RCB could even opt to play Yuzvendra Chahal and Hasaranga together in the playing XI. Chopra elaborated:

"He did an amazing job in Sri Lanka. He was contributing in every match he played. So Hasaranga I think is a phenomenal inclusion. If you want, you can play Hasaranga along with Chahal. You can go in with two wrist spinners."

Hasaranga has scalped 80 wickets in the sixty T20s he has played, 33 of them coming in 22 T20Is. With his ability to wield the willow, the Sri Lankan leg-spinner will also provide depth to the RCB's lower-middle order.

Aakash Chopra on RCB's other signings

Dushmantha Chameera is another Sri Lankan picked by RCB

Aakash Chopra believes Chameera is another good addition to the RCB lineup. He explained:

"Kane Richardson has also opted out, he is not coming. So they have got Dushmantha Chameera. He is also a very decent bowler. We saw him recently bowling well in Sri Lanka. You expect from him also that he will do alright. He has good a good yorker although he bowls a compulsory slower one at times, but he has got the pace."

The 43-year-old feels Tim David's experience of playing short-format cricket across the world will also come in handy for RCB. Chopra pointed out:

"Daniel Sams is also not coming. They have got Tim David. His T20 numbers are outstanding. Singapore-born Australian player. He has hit with an excellent strike rate and played for a lot of teams - Perth Scorchers, Hobart, St Lucia Kings and now in the Hundred. He has been playing in a lot of T20/Hundred kind of leagues."

David has smashed 1186 runs at an excellent average (35.93) along with an exceptional strike rate (155.84) in the fifty T20s he has played. He can also roll his arm over as an off-spinner if the need arises.

