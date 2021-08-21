IPL 2021: Tim David age, IPL team, Home Country and T20I stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made three big signings today, one of which was Tim David, who got his first IPL contract. RCB also roped in Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga as replacements for Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa, respectively.

Tim David will become the first player born in Singapore to feature in the Indian Premier League later this year. In case you didn't know, the right-handed batsman performed well in the United Arab Emirates recently while playing for Lahore Qalandars in the second phase of Pakistan Super League 2021.

The Royal Challengers will most probably use him as a back-up overseas option in the middle-order. Ahead of Tim David's IPL debut, here are some interesting things you need to know about Finn Allen's replacement.

Tim David Age

Tim David was born on March 16, 1996 in Singapore. As of August 21, 2021, he is 25 years and 158 days old.

Tim David IPL team

As mentioned ahead, Tim David will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. He has replaced Kiwi batsman Finn Allen in the squad.

Tim David Home Country

Tim David represents Singapore at the international level. He has been a part of the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League, Southern Brave in the Men's Hundred and Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

Tim David T20I stats

Tim David has played 14 T20 international matches in his career so far. He has aggregated 558 runs at a strike rate of 158.52. The Singaporean's batting average in the shortest format of the game is 46.50.

The 25-year-old also bowls right-arm off-spin. He has bowled in 11 T20I innings, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 9.32 runs per over.

