IPL 2021: "Bonus points for big wins" - Aakash Chopra suggests 5 changes to IPL's format from next year

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has offered five suggestions for changes to the format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2022 onwards.

In his first suggestion, Aakash Chopra advised including a criterion of "bonus points" for the team that wins by a large margin (like under 10 overs, by 50 runs, etc).

He said this could be given more preference over the complicated net run rate system, which currently decides close points-table battles while being inscrutable to the general audience.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"If you win the match before 10 overs, you should get an extra bonus point. The net run rate which is very complicated and beyond our understanding, it goes up and down always, sometimes goes down even when a team wins... cricket is already a complicated game but if you add the bonus to it, then if two teams are locked in at same points the team with more bonus points should go ahead."

Aakash Chopra then weighed in on a point he has mentioned a few times before as well.

He said, with the impending introduction of two new teams from IPL 2022, the BCCI should allow franchisees to play five overseas players in the playing XI to maintain the standard of the tournament.

Chopra explained:

"You should allow five overseas players. You think you do, but that's not the case... You won't find 70 quality Indian players and the standard will go down... Just for the next two three years allow five overseas players and in the meantime if your Indian players improve then you can change that rule."

In his third point, Aakash Chopra requested the BCCI make it mandatory for the franchises to give transparent updates on injuries and unavailabilities of all players.

"I request you [the franchises] with folded hands, please start giving updates on injuries. You say fans are your heartbeats or 'biggest assets' but you never tell them anything about who won't play when and why not... Other leagues don't do this.

"Look around the world and you'll see that the exchange of absolute information is so important... BCCI should make it mandatory for them to declare all this."

Make umpires more accountable: Aakash Chopra

Further, Aakash Chopra suggested the BCCI bring in stricter rules to improve the standard of umpiring in the opulent league.

His comments assume significance in light of the recent match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, which saw many umpiring calls go wrong.

The former opener asserted:

"The third-umpire is making mistakes, the on-field umpire is making mistakes, sometimes three of them... DRS can save a batter from getting out but when the umpire gives out, the ball is declared dead and the run the batter took is lost... this could be the difference between you winning and losing the trophy.

"Firstly, improve the standard of the umpires... and then make them accountable for their mistakes and say 'goodbye' to them if they are not doing their job right."

Finally, Aakash Chopra suggested an interesting rule for avoiding over-rate violations. He said that for every over bowled after 90 minutes in an innings, the bowling team should be asked to keep one extra player inside the 30-yard-circle.

Expounding on the same, the 44-year-old said:

"You need to start penalizing them and not with the money, no body cares about that. Franchises pay those fines, not the players. I say it takes 85 minutes for every innings but give them 90.

"Your innings should be over in 90 minutes and the overs you bowl after that should have one extra fielder in the circle. Give allowance for injuries, ball getting lost, etc, but you can't allow an extra half an hour for every innings, it's no joke."

IPL 2021 has reached its final stage with the Kolkata Knight Riders set to clash with Chennai Super Kings in the ultimate encounter on Friday in Dubai.

