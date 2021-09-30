IPL 2021: "They will get stuck some day" - Aakash Chopra feels CSK need Suresh Raina to regain his form

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to send Suresh Raina up the order for their star batsman to regain his lost touch.

Raina has struggled a little in IPL 2021 and has been found slightly wanting, especially against express pace. The southpaw has scored just 155 runs at an underwhelming average of 22.14 in the 10 matches CSK have played thus far.

While previewing CSK's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra proposed an elevation in Raina's batting position. He reasoned:

"I want two things from this match from Chennai's point of view. They need to make Raina bat up the order because he does not have the form and they will get stuck some day. The top four is working fine but Raina and Dhoni, they need to get runs, and this is the game where you need to try getting those runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also expressed hope that CSK skipper MS Dhoni gets a longer hit in the middle. Chopra observed:

"It is going to be a low-scoring ground, a lot of spin will be on offer, so send Raina in front of spin and Dhoni should himself come to bat. This is not a 150-run game, it will be a 125-run affair, that's my wishlist that both bat up the order so that they get their batting form."

Cric General 2.0 💛 @LegendaryDhoni #Cskvsrcb "I think MS Dhoni will once again come up the order. It is very important for Suresh Raina to improve his skills. MS Dhoni is backing himself and although he didn't score many runs, he is looking in good touch."- Saba Karim (in Khelneeti) #WhistlePodu "I think MS Dhoni will once again come up the order. It is very important for Suresh Raina to improve his skills. MS Dhoni is backing himself and although he didn't score many runs, he is looking in good touch."- Saba Karim (in Khelneeti) #WhistlePodu #Cskvsrcb https://t.co/5EHeuO0Wpm

Dhoni, much like Raina, has not been at his fluent best. With CSK almost ensured of a playoff berth, the duo will hope to utilize the four remaining league phase matches to get back to their former selves before the knockout stages.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"Get Moeen to bowl" - Aakash Chopra on his other expectation from CSK

Moeen Ali has bowled just 15 overs for CSK in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels CSK should utilize Moeen Ali more as a bowler in tonight's Indian Premier League encounter. He said:

"One more, I am getting slightly greedy. Get Moeen to bowl, you are not doing that at all. Sometimes you don't get Jaddu to bowl and Moeen at other times but if you can do that, make him bowl."

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that Dwayne Bravo should be brought back into the CSK playing XI at the expense of Sam Curran if the Trinidadian is fit and available. Chopra reasoned:

"I don't expect any changes from Chennai. If Dwayne Bravo is fit, play him instead of Sam Curran. I will still want to play him because he is bowling much better than Sam Curran and the point at which Sam Curran gets to bat, it won't make any difference even if he doesn't get to bat, Bravo is doing that much work."

Also Read

Curran conceded 56 runs and holed out in the deep after scoring just four runs in CSK's last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bravo, who has been sensational with both bat and ball, might be preferred as the seam-bowling all-rounder.

Edited by Sai Krishna