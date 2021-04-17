IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra wants MI to play with only 3 overseas players against SRH

Aakash Chopra has suggested that the Mumbai Indians (MI) should field only three overseas players in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Mumbai Indians fielded Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult and Marco Jansen in the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Quinton de Kock replaced Lynn in the playing XI for their last encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders after serving his quarantine period.

While talking about the possible team changes for MI and SRH in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra proposed that the Rohit Sharma-led outfit could play Piyush Chawla instead of Jansen.

"Mumbai do not have much scope of changes. But they should make Marco Jansen sit out. They can play Piyush Chawla instead of him. It is not necessary to play four overseas, that is the maximum you can play, not the minimum," said Chopra.

While naming Jayant Yadav as another spin-bowling option for the Mumbai Indians, the cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned spinners are expected to rule the roost on the Chepauk surface.

"So you can play Piyush Chawla or Jayant Yadav. You have two good spin-bowling options and only spin works on this pitch. If you get few overs from Hardik, it's good, if not you can get Pollard to bowl. Boult and Bumrah, two fast bowlers on that surface I think are going to be enough," added Aakash Chopra.

Although Aakash Chopra has asked for the inclusion of another spinner, the Mumbai Indians are unlikely to go that route. Marco Jansen has given a decent account of himself in the last couple of matches and they may not want to disturb a winning combination.

Aakash Chopra's suggested team changes for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra wants the Sunrisers Hyderabad to include Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their playing XI

Aakash Chopra reiterated his call for the inclusion of Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the Sunrisers Hyderabad lineup.

"I will once again speak like a broken record that SRH should play Mujeeb because the opposition team has an explosive batting lineup. So if Mujeeb and Rashid both are there, Mujeeb can bowl 4 overs in the first ten and Rashid in the latter ten," said Chopra.

The former KKR player believes SRH can do with four specialist bowlers, with a few part-timers rolling their arms over for the remaining overs.

"Along with Bhuvi and Natarajan, it makes it four bowlers. For the fifth and sixth bowler, you have Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar. You can also play Kedar Jadhav for Vijay Shankar, he will also be able to bowl one or two overs," added Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that Rahman should come in for Jason Holder while Abhishek Sharma can replace Wriddhiman Saha.

"So you can play Abhishek Sharma for Saha and definitely Mujeeb for Holder. You should use Samad and Abhishek Sharma as bowlers and Manish Pandey has to play a little aggressively," signed off Chopra.

I don't have anything against Jason Holder, but 5 losses at Chennai (a pitch that assists spin) is an indication #SRH needs to look at playing at least one of Nabi and Mujeeb every game in addition to Rashid. #IPL2021 — Mayank (@freehit_mj) April 14, 2021

If the Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to play with just four specialist bowlers, they can also have a batsman or all-rounder replace Shahbaz Nadeem in their playing XI.